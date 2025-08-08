Meta has reportedly chosen Pacific Investment Management and Blue Owl Capital to lead a $29 billion financing round for its data center expansion plans.
Jim Cramer on Friday said that the data center story will get a boost following two major deals by Meta Platforms Inc. (META) and SoftBank Group Corp. (SFTBY).
In a post on X, the ‘Mad Money’ host sounded optimistic about Meta’s $29 billion deal with Pacific Investment Management Co. and Blue Owl Capital Inc. (OWL), and SoftBank’s acquisition of Apple supplier Foxconn’s Ohio plant.
Meta has chosen Pacific Investment Management and Blue Owl Capital to lead a $29 billion financing round for its data center expansion plans, according to a Bloomberg report.
