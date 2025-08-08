Meta has reportedly chosen Pacific Investment Management and Blue Owl Capital to lead a $29 billion financing round for its data center expansion plans.

Jim Cramer on Friday said that the data center story will get a boost following two major deals by Meta Platforms Inc. (META) and SoftBank Group Corp. (SFTBY).

In a post on X, the ‘Mad Money’ host sounded optimistic about Meta’s $29 billion deal with Pacific Investment Management Co. and Blue Owl Capital Inc. (OWL), and SoftBank’s acquisition of Apple supplier Foxconn’s Ohio plant.

Jim Cramer's post on X | @jimcramer/X

