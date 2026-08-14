The Federal Communications Commission granted temporary approval to AST SpaceMobile to test satellite connectivity using up to 100 commercially available devices.

It is part of the 800 MHz portfolio that T-Mobile recently transferred to Grain Management.

ASTS can conduct tests using the 817 MHz to 824 MHz earth-to-space and 862 MHz to 869 MHz space-to-earth bands.

The development follows a JV deal between AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon in May.

AST SpaceMobile (ASTS) was on investors’ radar on Friday after the firm received temporary approval from the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to test satellite connectivity using the 800 MHz spectrum and up to 100 commercially available devices.

ASTS shares edged 1% higher in pre-market trading.

ASTS To Test On Two 800 MHz Bands

The 30-day special temporary authority (STA) allows AST SpaceMobile to test its supplemental coverage from space (SCS) capabilities using the 817 MHz to 824 MHz earth-to-space (uplink) and 862 MHz to 869 MHz space-to-earth (downlink) bands. SCS uses satellites to extend a mobile carrier’s ground network into places where cell towers do not provide coverage.

It is part of the 800 MHz portfolio that T-Mobile (TMUS) recently transferred to Grain Management. AST SpaceMobile previously supported the T-Mobile-Grain transaction, telling the FCC it was well positioned to put the spectrum to use.

The spectrum is valuable for direct-to-device (D2D) services because its signals travel farther and penetrate buildings better than higher-frequency airwaves. That could help satellites connect with ordinary smartphones in rural areas and cellular dead zones.

FCC Grant Requires Controlled And Non-Commercial Testing

According to the FCC’s approval document, all testing must comply with AST’s existing agreements with T-Mobile. However, the FCC grant is limited to controlled and non-commercial testing. AST must avoid harmful interference and immediately halt operations if interference occurs, the document read.

The development follows a May announcement by AT&T (T), T-Mobile, and Verizon (VZ) to form a satellite-connectivity joint venture aimed at reducing coverage gaps in the U.S. AST SpaceMobile has partnerships with around 60 mobile network operators, including AT&T and Verizon.

Retail Remains Bullish On ASTS

Retail sentiment surrounding ASTS on Stocktwits remained ‘bullish’ over the past 24 hours, amid ‘high’ message volumes.

One Stocktwits user expects the stock to climb to $80 by the end of Friday’s session, implying a potential 11% jump from current levels.

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ASTS shares are down about 14% so far in 2026.

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