Nvidia CEO Jensen Guang said the company is working with OpenAI towards a partnership agreement and is close to a deal.

Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) CEO Jensen Huang said on Wednesday that the semiconductor company is close to a partnership deal with OpenAI.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Speaking to investors on a call after posting upbeat fourth-quarter results, Huang said, “We continue to work with OpenAI toward a partnership agreement and believe we are close. We are thrilled with our ongoing partnership with OpenAI, a once in a generation company.”

“Demand is skyrocketing and the ChatGPT moment of agentic AI has arrived,” Huang said.

Huang also announced that the company recently entered into a non-exclusive licensing agreement with xAI’s Grok for its low latency inference technology, adding that more details would be shared at NVIDIA GTC 2026, scheduled in March.

Other Partnerships

Talking about OpenAI, Huang said that its large collection of open models would enable Nvidia’s platform to become “super fungible, super easy to use, and really safe to invest into.”

Huang also highlighted that the company is working closely with other OpenAI's competitors, including Anthropic's Claude, Google's Gemini, and Elon Musk's xAI Grok.

“With partnerships spanning Anthropic, Meta, OpenAI and XAI, Nvidia has deployed across every cloud and with our ability to build full stack AI infrastructure from the ground up or support them in the cloud. We're uniquely positioned to partner with Frontier model builders at every stage,” Huang said.

Space Data Centers

In response to an investor question, Huang said that while the economics of space data centers were poor at the moment, it would improve over time.

“Nvidia is already the world's first GPU in space,” he said, adding that imaging is one of the best use cases of GPUs in space.

Get updates to this developing story directly on Stocktwits.<