Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) CEO Jensen Huang on Wednesday compared artificial intelligence to core infrastructure like electricity and roads.

Nvidia shares were up 0.3% in Wednesday’s pre-market trade. Retail sentiment on Stocktwits around the company trended in the ‘neutral’ territory at the time of writing.

Adding Value To Jobs

The AI bellwether’s chief dismissed concerns of AI destroying jobs, while noting that artificial intelligence is leading to a surge in demand for jobs in fields such as radiology. Huang also pointed to the demand for plumbers, electricians, construction workers, steelworkers, network technicians, and teams responsible for installing and operating advanced equipment.

Giving an example of how AI is adding value to jobs, Huang pointed out that AI has allowed radiologists to study scans faster.

“The fact that they’re able to study scans now infinitely fast allows them to spend more time with patients,” he said, adding that AI enables greater interaction with patients.

AI’s Five-Layer Cake

Huang described AI as a “five-layer cake” that comprises energy, chips and computing infrastructure, cloud data centers, AI models, and the application layer.

He added that since every layer of the AI stack needs to be built and operated, this is helping drive job creation across sectors like energy and construction, advanced manufacturing, cloud operations, and application development.

However, Huang picked the application layer as the one that will ultimately witness economic benefit. He cited the integration of this layer into financial services, healthcare, and manufacturing as the reason for his thesis.

NVDA stock is down 5% year-to-date, but up 29% over the past 12 months.

