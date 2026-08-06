Jeff Bezos executed his first Amazon stock transaction of the year, selling nearly $350 million in shares amid record market valuations.

Jeff Bezos sold nearly $350 million in Amazon stock right as the equity reached an all-time high on Monday.

The transaction follows Amazon becoming the fifth corporation globally to breach the $3 trillion market cap threshold, buoyed by robust cloud revenue.

Bezos remains Amazon's largest individual shareholder by a significant margin with an 8.16% stake.

Jeff Bezos has kicked off his stock sales for the year, offloading nearly $350 million worth of Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) equity as the company's shares climbed to a record peak.

The divestment was revealed in a Form 4 regulatory filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission following Wednesday's trading close. The transaction represents a small portion of a larger proposed disposition disclosed two days prior, in which the Amazon founder outlined plans to unload up to 15 million shares valued at more than $4 billion.

The share sale comes on the heels of a historic rally for the e-commerce and cloud giant. Amazon recently joined an elite group of companies crossing the $3 trillion market capitalization threshold, driven largely by accelerated growth and strong quarterly revenue from its cloud-computing unit, Amazon Web Services.

Amazon stock has surged 17.6% this year, pushing Bezos' total net worth up by $38.7 billion to an estimated $292 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

Bezos Remains Amazon’s Largest Individual Shareholder

Jeff Bezos remains Amazon’s largest shareholder by far with an 8.16% stake, valued at $245 billion.

Bezos, 62, has ramped up his sales of Amazon stock in recent years, unloading more than $38 billion in shares since 2020 alone, after previously selling less than $10 billion since Amazon’s 1997 initial public offering, according to Bloomberg. Over the course of nine trading days in 2024, he sold more than $8.5 billion in stock.

According to regulatory filings, he has also donated Amazon shares worth more than $1 billion to charitable organizations since the start of 2025.

AMZN Stock: Retail View

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits was ‘extremely bullish’ with ‘extremely high’ message volumes. Retail investors across Stocktwits message boards were wondering if the Amazon chief was looking to sign a deal.

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AMZN stock has gained 18% year-to-date.

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