According to a report by The Wall Street Journal, Prometheus is now valued at $41 billion, with Bezos, JPMorgan Chase, Goldman Sachs, and BlackRock participating in the fundraising.

Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) and Blue Origin founder Jeff Bezos-backed AI startup Prometheus on Thursday raised $12 billion in its latest funding round.

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According to a report by The Wall Street Journal, Prometheus is now valued at $41 billion, with Bezos, JPMorgan Chase, Goldman Sachs, and BlackRock participating in the fundraising.

Prometheus plans to build an “artificial general engineer” that can dive into the hardware world to design and manufacture complex products like jet engines.

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