U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer on Wednesday reportedly criticized China’s rare earth controls, as he heads over to Malaysia with Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent to meet with Chinese Vice-Premier He Lifeng in an attempt to de-escalate trade tensions between the two countries.

During an interview with CNBC, Greer remained non-committal about the meeting between President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart, President Xi Jinping.

Greer Criticizes China’s Rare Earth Export Controls

Greer criticized China’s rare earth export controls, maintaining that the announcement was not proportionate to any measures implemented by the U.S., the European Union, or Canada.

“It was incredibly aggressive. It was totally disproportionate to anything that the U.S., the EU, or Canada, or anybody did. Because remember, these are global measures that the Chinese have put in place.” — Jamieson Greer, U.S. Trade Representative

He added that the U.S. and China had an agreement in Geneva that the latter would limit its rare earth export controls and keep its retaliatory tariffs down, while the United States would suspend a “good portion” of its reciprocal tariffs on Chinese goods.

Greer stated that while the U.S. kept its end of the bargain, China expanded its rare earth controls globally, not just in the United States.

