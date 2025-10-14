Speaking to reporters after JPMorgan’s third-quarter results, Dimon was referring to the collapse of auto parts company First Brands and car lender Tricolor Holdings.

Dimon was speaking to reporters after JPMorgan’s third-quarter (Q3) results, according to a CNBC report. He was referring to the collapse of auto parts company First Brands and car lender Tricolor Holdings.

“These are early signs there might be some excess out there because of it. If we ever have a downturn, you’re going to see quite a bit more credit issues,” Dimon said, while adding that there has been a credit bull market since 2010 or 2012.

JPMorgan’s shares were down nearly 3% in Tuesday morning’s trade. Retail sentiment on Stocktwits around the company trended in the ‘extremely bullish’ territory at the time of writing.

