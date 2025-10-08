The analyst projects a strong technical breakout as retail sentiment shifts bullish after months of consolidation.

ITI shares surged 14% intraday on Wednesday after one of its biggest clients, Bharat Sanchar Nigam (BSNL), announced plans to accelerate its transition to 5G technology in India.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Telecom Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia recently announced that Bharat Sanchar Nigam’s indigenously developed 4G network is slated for a 5G upgrade within the next six to eight months.

ITI is a key player in providing telecom equipment and is likely to benefit from the upgrade from BSNL's indigenous 4G network to 5G.

ITI has experienced a strong upward trend, supported by high trading volumes. Volumes are already the highest since December 2024. The stock has seen over 50% rally in the past six months.

The company has received orders and contracts in various states, including ₹1,901 crores from BSNL for the BharatNet project, as well as orders worth ₹88 crores in Odisha and Chhattisgarh, and contracts related to IT and network infrastructure projects.

The government owns 90% of this PSU telecom stock, with the Special National Investment Fund holding 8%

Technical Outlook

SEBI-registered analyst Financial Sarthis noted that the stock is attempting to break out of the mother candle formed on May 26. A decisive close above ₹369 can open the gates for ₹400, and once ₹400 is crossed and sustained, the next target zones are at ₹450 and ₹500. On the downside, strong support is identified around ₹275–₹280.

What Is The Retail Mood?

Data on Stocktwits shows that retail sentiment flipped to ‘bullish’ a day ago. It was ‘neutral’ last week.

ITI sentiment and message volume on Oct 8 as of 2:30 pm IST. | source: Stocktwits

ITI shares have declined 5% year-to-date (YTD).

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<