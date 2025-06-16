Contrary to Trump’s claims, the conflict between Iran and Israel has intensified as it entered the fourth day, with both sides suffering casualties.

As tensions between Israel and Iran intensify, U.S. President Donald Trump has sounded an upbeat note about the peace returning in the region.

In a Truth Social post on Sunday, Trump said, “Iran and Israel should make a deal, and will make a deal, just like I got India and Pakistan,” adding that in the latter case, he used trade with the U.S. to “bring reason, cohesion and sanity into the talks with two excellent leaders who were able to quickly make a decision and STOP!”

He also claimed his interference had brought peace in the standoffs between Serbia and Kosovo and between Egypt and Ethiopia.

Trump said, “There is peace, at least for now, because of my intervention, and it will stay that way!”

Likewise, “We will have PEACE, soon, between Israel and Iran! Many calls and meetings [are] now taking place.”

The president also regretted that he does a lot but never gets credit for anything. “But that’s OK; the people understand. MAKE THE MIDDLE EAST GREAT AGAIN!” he added.

While speaking to reporters on Sunday before departing for the G7 summit in Canada, Trump said, “I think there’s a good chance there will be a deal.”

“I hope there’s going to be a deal. I think it’s time for [a] deal, and we’ll see what happens, but sometimes they have to fight it out.”

However, the president did not confirm whether he had asked Israel to pause airstrikes on Iran.

Contrary to Trump’s claims, the conflict between Iran and Israel has intensified as it entered the fourth day, with both sides suffering casualties. The recent strife started when Israel began strikes on Iranian nuclear installations early Friday, with the former stating that the “Rising Lion” operations intended to roll back the Iranian nuclear threat.

The latest media reports say that the warring countries have launched fresh strikes.

Meanwhile, Trump’s popularity among Americans has been on the wane, as shown by a NBC News Decision Desk Poll powered by SurveyMonkey. The percentage of respondents who disapproved of how the president handled his job was 55%. The poll collected responses from a national sample of 19,410 adults, aged 19 and over, between May 30 and June 10.

Americans were largely negative about Trump’s tariffs, the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), diversity equity and inclusion (DEI) efforts, and his handling of inflation, and the cost of living.

