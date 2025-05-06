The company went public in July 2024 by offering 1.25 million shares priced at $4.30 apiece, raising $5.38 million.

BloomZ, Inc. (BLMZ), a penny stock, defied the broader market downturn on Monday and advanced over 8%. The upward momentum accelerated further after-hours as it jumped over 84%.

The strong gains came despite a lack of any meaningful catalysts.

Retail chatter about BloomZ stock grew louder amid the stock surge. By late Monday, the 24-hour change in the message volume was a whopping 6,650%. The follower count increased by over 13% over the same timeframe.

Founded in 2017, BloomZ is an audio-producing and voice actor-managing company based in Tokyo, Japan.

The company went public in July 2024 by offering 1.25 million shares priced at $4.30 apiece, raising $5.38 million.

By late Monday, retail sentiment toward BloomZ stock was 'extremely bullish' (86/100), and message volume was at 'extremely high' levels.

BLMZ sentiment and message volume as of 1:09 a.m. ET, May 6 | source: Stocktwits

A bullish user said the move in BloomZ stock was not "precisely random." They saw it as a "sympathy play" amid the threat of 100% tariffs on movies made overseas.

Another watcher said BloomZ is among the top stocks to watch on Tuesday. "Looking good on [a] 4 hours chart," they said, adding that the 0.2-0.23 level will likely act as key support and $0.88-$0.92 as key resistance.

A third user predicted a short-squeeze, taking the stock to over $1 in Tuesday's premarket trading. However, short interest on the stock is merely 0.80% with 13.43 million in outstanding shares, according to Koyfin.

BloomZ stock has lost about 45% so far this year and has been down over 92% since its listing.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<