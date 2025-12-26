The New York Stock Exchange and the Nasdaq will reopen for trading on Friday after remaining closed on Christmas.

Trading will resume on the NYSE and the Nasdaq at their usual times on Friday, December 26.

The pre-opening session will begin at 6:30 a.m. ET, while the regular session will start at 9:30 a.m. ET and go on until 4 p.m. ET.

All three major indexes, the Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500, and the Nasdaq Composite, closed in the green on Wednesday.

Christmas is over, and if you’re itching to trade in securities again, you may be wondering, is the stock market open today? If you are, you will want to check the timings during which the American stock exchanges will reopen for trading following the Christmas holiday.

When Will Stock Markets Reopen After Christmas?

Is The Santa Claus Rally Intact?

A Santa Claus rally, which refers to the stock market’s tendency to rise during the final five trading days in December and the first two trading days of the new year, is likely to take place this year, according to Ryan Detrick, Chief Market Strategist at Carson Group.

The Santa Claus rally this year took off on a positive note, with the S&P 500 notching a new all-time high on Wednesday before the Christmas holiday.

All three major indexes, the Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500, and the Nasdaq Composite, closed in the green on Wednesday.

“A surprisingly robust third-quarter gross domestic product, or GDP, report added to the market merriment, even as it complicated the outlook for near-term interest rate cuts,” said analysts at Schwab Center for Financial Research.

Index Day’s change (on Dec. 24, 2025) Year-to-date change, as of Dec. 24, 2025 Dow Jones Industrial Average 0.6% 14.54% S&P 500 0.32% 17.86% Nasdaq Composite 0.22% 22.28%

In a follow-up post on X, Detrick stated that December 26 is historically one of the most bullish days of the year.

According to the market strategist, the S&P 500 index has gained an average of 0.49% historically between 1950 and 2024, making it the second-best day of the year in terms of daily performance.

Meanwhile, U.S. equities declined in Friday’s pre-market trade. At the time of writing, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), which tracks the S&P 500 index, was down 0.03%, the Invesco QQQ Trust ETF (QQQ) declined 0.02%, while the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (DIA) fell 0.06%. Retail sentiment around the S&P 500 ETF on Stocktwits was in the ‘bullish’ territory.

