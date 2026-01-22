SNDK stock has surged 111% YTD, the most among S&P 500 stocks, fueled by a surge in memory-chip demand from AI data centers.

U.S. President Donald Trump’s Wednesday announcement that he’d drop Greenland-linked tariffs on 8 European countries pushed chip stocks higher

SNDK gained 10.6%; NVDA rose 3%.

The majority of analysts still recommend acculturating SNDK, although they expect the stock to give up some of its gains.

A shortage in memory chips, surging demand from AI data centers, and policy triggers have put SanDisk Corp.’s stock on an incredible trajectory.

SNDK gained about 10% in each of the past two sessions, lifting its year-to-date advance to a staggering 111% even before January comes to a close.

The new-year rally follows an incredible 540% gain from Feb. 13, 2025, when the company spun off from Western Digital Corp. and began trading independently, to Dec. 31, 2025 – making it one of the hottest stocks in the market.

Chip Sector Advances

SanDisk’s gains come amid strong momentum across the memory-chip space, with top players flagging that supply could be tight this year amid surging demand from hyperscalers building new AI data centers.

Western Digital shares are up more than 40% year to date; Stocktwits recently published a concise explainer on how investors should view the memory industry’s current upswing.

Meanwhile, U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday walked back on his threat to impose additional tariffs on eight European countries that had opposed his plan to take over Greenland. The development lifted major semiconductor stocks amid a broad market rebound.

Retail’s Reaction

Advanced Micro Devices gained 7.7%, Micron Technology gained 6.6%, and Nvidia gained 3%. Shares of TSMC and Qualcomm advanced 1.5% and 2.5%, respectively.

Among chip makers, SanDisk is drawing close attention. On Stocktwits, the stock carried a ‘bullish’ sentiment reading as of late Wednesday alongside ‘extremely high’ message volume, with debate split between views of an “unstoppable” rally and concerns over an unsustainable bubble and an impending correction.

Over the past month, message volume on the platform about SNDK has soared by over 1,770% while its following spiked by nearly 80%, indicating intense interest in the red-hot tech stock.

What Do Analysts Say?

Citigroup nearly doubled its price target on SNDK to $480 on Tuesday, while similar actions came from Benchmark, Wells Fargo, Barclays, and Bernstein last week.

Analysts still recommend buying SanDisk shares. Currently, 14 out of 21 research firms on Wall Street recommend a ‘Buy’ rating or higher, while seven advise ‘Hold,’ and one rates ‘Strong Sell,’ according to Koyfin. Their average price target of $340.25, however, implies a 32% downside from the stock’s last close.

SanDisk will report fiscal second-quarter results on Jan. 29. Analysts expect the company’s revenue to rise 41% to $2.6 billion, and adjusted profit of $3.40 per share, according to Koyfin.

