The service tracking website Downdetector showed a massive spike in OpenAI outage reports, with users complaining that ChatGPT was either completely unavailable or that its responses were slow.

OpenAI’s ChatGPT appears to be experiencing issues for several users, with the AI startup acknowledging the problem and stating that it is investigating the ongoing issue.

“ChatGPT and Platform websites are down for some users. We are investigating the issue for the listed services,” OpenAI said in a status update.

OpenAI's ChatGPT status page | Screenshot/OpenAI

ChatGPT Downdetector reports | Screenshot/Downdetector

