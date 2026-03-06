More than 21,100 issue reports were raised on Downdetector at the time of writing.

Thousands of American users faced problems with e-commerce giant Amazon.com’s services on Thursday, as per reports on service-tracking website Downdetector.

More than 21,100 issue reports were raised on the website about Amazon (AMZN) services at the time of writing at 03:59 PM.

Amazon.com outage reports | Source: Downdetector

About 49% of the issues were related to checkout, while 22% were related to the company’s mobile application, and another 17% were about the product page.

