Iridium’s NTN Direct will offer global, standards-based satellite connectivity, supporting mobile network operators in expanding direct-to-device communication across remote regions.

Iridium Communications Inc. (IRDM) announced a new partnership with Syniverse, a mobile connectivity solutions provider, to support the deployment of Iridium’s NTN Direct service.

The platform supports standards-based direct-to-device connectivity, addressing a crucial requirement for mobile network operators (MNO) aiming to broaden their services internationally.

Iridium NTN Direct’s integration with Syniverse’s international mobile infrastructure aims to simplify deployment for MNOs looking to extend connectivity beyond conventional land-based networks.

Forecasts from GSMA indicate that by 2025, 85% of mobile network operators planning to adopt non-terrestrial network (NTN) services will favor Low-Earth Orbit (LEO) systems.

Iridium NTN Direct meets this demand by delivering narrowband IoT messaging and emergency SOS features in line with 3GPP Release 19 standards.

Its capabilities make it viable for use in industries like transportation, agriculture, logistics, utilities, and energy.

Iridium operates a fully functional satellite network that is internally managed, giving it a distinct advantage through worldwide coverage and regulatory alignment.

"We're building the backbone of the global D2D movement, the right way and with the right partners as we prepare for on-air testing with MNOs and chipmakers in the coming months," said Iridium CEO Matt Desch.

The company works directly with roughly 600 carriers in 170 nations and links more than 830 mobile providers via its IPX backbone. This infrastructure enables MNOs integrating Iridium NTN Direct to deploy services more quickly without compromising reliability.

The finalization of 3GPP Release 19 is expected by late 2025, paving the way for the debut of Iridium NTN Direct-enabled consumer devices in 2026.

Iridium stock has lost over 11% in 2025 and over 14% in the last 12 months.

