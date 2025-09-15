An analyst said that a breakout above ₹410 - ₹412 could trigger a strong upward move for Railtel.

Shares of railway companies recorded strong gains on Monday, with the majority of the stocks building on last week’s rally.

Shares of IRFC, RVNL, Texmaco, Titagarh, IRCON, Jupiter Wagons, and RailTel gained between 3% and 9% on September 15. A fresh wave of project wins has kept the investor sentiment buoyant in this sector.

RailTel Corporation of India

RailTel’s shares surged 7.45% to ₹407.4 after it received a Letter of Acceptance (LOA) from the Bihar Education Project Council (BEPC) for a domestic order valued at ₹209.78 crore.

The contract is for the implementation of education quality enhancement initiatives in Bihar. The project primarily involves supply-related work and is scheduled to be executed by September 11, 2026.

The stock has fallen around 0.3% year-to-date (YTD).

Retail sentiment shifted to ‘neutral’ from ‘bearish’ a week earlier on Stocktwits. Chatter was ‘high’ on the platform.

Analyst View: The daily chart shows a bullish setup with positive price and volume action, while the relative strength index (RSI) is comfortably above 60, according to SEBI-registered analyst Sunil Kotak.

The stock has also crossed its 50-day moving average, reinforcing the uptrend. Key support lies at 380–382, while a breakout above ₹410 - ₹412 could trigger a strong upward move.

Larsen & Toubro (L&T)

L&T gained 0.8% after its transportation infrastructure arm secured a large order from the National High-Speed Rail Corporation Ltd (NHSRCL) for 156 km of ballastless track on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail corridor.

The contract covers design, supply, construction, testing, and commissioning of track works between Mumbai and Zaroli, including 21 km of underground sections and 135 km on elevated viaducts.

This is the second major package secured by L&T under the project, adding to the 116 km track order it won in 2022.

Retail sentiment has remained ‘bullish’ for over a month. Year-to-date, L&T stock has lost 0.5% in value.

Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL)

RVNL emerged as the lowest bidder for a ₹169 crore project from West Central Railway, with an execution timeline of 540 days. The stock rose as much as 5.1% to ₹355.5.

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits shifted to ‘extremely bullish’ on Monday, from ‘bullish’ in the previous session. It was a top 3 trending stock on the platform.

RVNL shares have declined by nearly 17% this year.

Jupiter Wagons

Jupiter Wagons shares gained 4.3% to ₹350.7. Last week, the company secured a letter of acceptance from the Ministry of Railways for supplying 9,000 LHB axles worth about ₹113 crore.

Retail sentiment for Jupiter Wagons turned ‘bullish’ from ‘bearish’ last week, amid ‘high’ message volumes.

The stock has been under heavy selling pressure this year, slumping over 30%.

Texmaco Rail & Engineering

Texmaco Rail & Engineering gained 3.7% to ₹152.25. Year-to-date, the stock has declined by over 22%

Last week, Texmaco received a Letter of Acceptance from RVNL for an order worth ₹129.09 crore. The project involves design, supply, erection, testing, and commissioning of 2x25 kV traction overhead equipment along with related works at the Yavatmal–Digras section under Central Railway’s Nagpur Division.

Other notable rallies included IRCON’s 8.3% surge, Titagarh Wagon’s 4% gains, and Indian Railway Finance Corp’s 3.3% increase.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.