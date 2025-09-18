JPMorgan reported that average wait times have increased by about four days across the line, with the wait time for the iPhone 17 (base) rising by seven days, and that of the iPhone 17 Pro by five days.

Apple Inc. (AAPL) is seeing early signs that demand for its new iPhone 17 lineup may be stronger than the iPhone 16’s at a similar stage, according to several Wall Street analysts.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Several firms have suggested that lead times for preorders are lengthening, especially for base models and the new Air variant, indicating customers are eager.

Based on midweek checks following the iPhone 17 preorder launch on September 12, JPMorgan reported that average wait times have stretched by about four days across the line, according to TheFly. For example, the iPhone 17 (base) wait has increased by seven days, while the 17 Pro shows a five-day jump.

Apple stock inched 0.5% higher on Wednesday afternoon. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock remained in ‘extremely bullish’ territory amid ‘high’ message volume levels.

AAPL’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 01:10 p.m. ET on Sep. 17, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

The stock saw a 382% increase in user message count in the last month.

Morgan Stanley also believes that early demand for iPhone 17 is ahead of where the iPhone 16 was at this point last year. The firm pointed to better supply versus last year and longer lead times as signs that interest may be picking up. It maintains an “Overweight” rating on the stock.

UBS, with a more neutral view, noted that Pro/Pro Max wait times and preorder interest aren’t growing as much as for the less expensive models. While preorders for the base iPhone 17 and the Air model are showing strong momentum, demand for the Pro and Pro Max seems relatively softer in comparison.

Tigress Financial analyst Ivan Feinseth increased the firm's price target for Apple from $300 to $305 and maintained a “Strong Buy” rating. The firm expects the stock to continue rising as Apple expands its ecosystem and enhances its services business.

Apple stock has lost over 4% in 2025 and has gained over 10% in the last 12 months.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<