IonQ Inc. (IONQ), a quantum computing and networking company, announced on Wednesday a new division, IonQ Federal, focused on delivering its quantum technologies to U.S. government agencies and allied nations.

The new initiative consolidates IonQ’s efforts in both quantum computing and quantum networking under one umbrella, supporting national security initiatives more effectively.

