IonQ Halts ATM Program After $372M Fund Raise, Stock Rebounds Pre-Market; Retail Doesn't Budge

The company said it has terminated the ATM program as it has raised sufficient funds to meet its currently anticipated capital needs.

IonQ Halts ATM Program After $372M Fund Raise, Stock Rebounds Pre-Market; Retail Doesn't Budge
Author
Stocktwits Inc
Published: Mar 11, 2025, 7:00 PM IST

IonQ, Inc. (IONQ) stock rose in Tuesday’s premarket session, following its 11% drop in the previous session amid the broader market slump. 

College Park, Maryland-based IonQ, a manufacturer of high-performance quantum computers, said late Monday that it has sold 16.04 million shares under its at-the-market (ATM) equity offering.

The aggregate proceeds from the offering were about $372.60 million, with the net proceeds at about $360 million. The ATM offering announced in late February envisaged raising $500 million. 

IonQ said it has terminated the ATM program as it has raised sufficient funds to meet its currently anticipated capital needs. It also cited the recent market disruption, the stock’s weakness, and the overhang from having an ATM program in effect as reasons for its decision.

CEO Niccolo De Masi noted that with the offering, the company’s cash balance stands at $700 million on a pro forma basis. “We are confident that we now have the capital we need for continued global leadership in both our quantum computing and quantum networking divisions,” he added.

IonQ also clarified that during the company’s current trading window through March 15, none of its executive officers or directors, except Executive Chair Peter Chapman, intend to sell shares.

Chapman previously disclosed his intention to exercise options for up to 2 million shares for a real estate purchase and tax payment.

Separately, IonQ said it owns or controls nearly 400 granted and pending patents worldwide. The company noted that its controlling stake in ID Quantique expanded its patents by 250.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment toward IonQ remained ‘bearish’ (36/100), and the message volume remained ‘low.’

ionq-sentiment.png IONQ  sentiment and message volume March 11, premarket as of 8:59 am ET | Source: Stocktwits

The stock has lost more than 56% so far this year.

A bearish watcher said there is still “plenty of room” for more downside,

Another user said IonQ could only survive through an M&A transaction.

In premarket trading, IonQ stock rose about a percent to $18.45. 

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

FuelCell Energy Stock Tumbles 12% Pre-Market After Q1 Revenue Falls Way Short Of Wall Street Expectations: Retail’s Still Hopeful

FuelCell Energy Stock Tumbles 12% Pre-Market After Q1 Revenue Falls Way Short Of Wall Street Expectations: Retail’s Still Hopeful

Trimble Stock Gains Pre-Market On Xona Satellite Deal, But Retail Sentiment Remains Bearish

Trimble Stock Gains Pre-Market On Xona Satellite Deal, But Retail Sentiment Remains Bearish

IBM’s Legal Momentum Continues With Supreme Court Victory Over BMC, But Retail Sentiment Is Cooling

IBM’s Legal Momentum Continues With Supreme Court Victory Over BMC, But Retail Sentiment Is Cooling

Eaton Corp Stock Rises On Acquisition Of Fibrebond Corporation For $1.4B: Retail’s Not Impressed Yet

Eaton Corp Stock Rises On Acquisition Of Fibrebond Corporation For $1.4B: Retail’s Not Impressed Yet

Oracle's Q3 Results, Guidance Disappoint - Retail Shrugs Off Dividend Hike, Rosy 2026 Outlook

Oracle's Q3 Results, Guidance Disappoint - Retail Shrugs Off Dividend Hike, Rosy 2026 Outlook

Recent Stories

BREAKING: Mauritius bestows PM Modi with highest honor, first Indian to receive it ddr

BREAKING: Mauritius bestows PM Modi with highest honor, first Indian to receive it (WATCH)

WWE: John Cenas 5 unexpected losses that stunned fans dmn

WWE: John Cena’s 5 unexpected losses that stunned fans

From Makhana to Sangam's sacred water: PM Modi's heartfelt gifts to Mauritius ddr

From Makhana to Sangam's sacred water: PM Modi's heartfelt gifts to Mauritius (WATCH)

Baloch Liberation Army claims Jaffar Express hijacking, holds 182 hostages, kills 20 Pak military personnel ddr

Baloch Liberation Army claims Jaffar Express hijacking, holds 182 hostages, kills 20 Pak military personnel

MS Dhoni and his wife Sakshi arrive in Dehradun to attend Rishabh Pant's sister's wedding (WATCH) HRD

MS Dhoni and his wife Sakshi arrive in Dehradun to attend Rishabh Pant's sister's wedding (WATCH)

Recent Videos

'Sarkar Ko Bhi Thokenge' – Kharge’s Controversial Remark in Rajya Sabha Sparks Debate

'Sarkar Ko Bhi Thokenge' – Kharge’s Controversial Remark in Rajya Sabha Sparks Debate

Video Icon
‘Most Beautiful Woman…’ Pilot’s Note to Influencer Steph Bohrer Creates Buzz – What’s the Reality?

‘Most Beautiful Woman…’ Pilot’s Note to Influencer Steph Bohrer Creates Buzz – What’s the Reality?

Video Icon
Masan Holi: Varanasi’s Unique Ashes Holi Celebrated at Manikarnika Ghat! | Asianet Newsable

Masan Holi: Varanasi’s Unique Ashes Holi Celebrated at Manikarnika Ghat! | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Masan Holi: Varanasi’s Unique Ashes Holi Celebrated at Manikarnika Ghat! | Asianet Newsable

Masan Holi: Varanasi’s Unique Ashes Holi Celebrated at Manikarnika Ghat! | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Aag Laga Di - Anu Malik’s Ultimate Holi Anthem is Here! | Best Holi Song 2025

Aag Laga Di - Anu Malik’s Ultimate Holi Anthem is Here! | Best Holi Song 2025

Video Icon