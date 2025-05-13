Invivyd unveiled a discovery program for a measles-targeted monoclonal antibody, responding to provider demand amid a lack of approved treatments or post-exposure options.

Retail buzz around Invivyd Inc. spiked on Monday after it revealed its launch of a discovery program to create a measles-specific monoclonal antibody.

Healthcare providers managing measles patients and outbreak situations contacted Invivyd to explore access to its prospective medicine since no approved treatments or post-exposure prophylaxis options exist for measles.

Invivyd shares surged 29.7% on Monday to close at $0.84.

Currently, clinicians lack numerous treatment options for managing measles cases.

Children who have contracted measles receive high-dose Vitamin A to aid their recovery process, especially when their bodies lack Vitamin A.

While high-dose Vitamin A therapy helps treat measles in children who have a deficiency of the vitamin, it shows potential liver toxicity and remains underutilized.

Human donor-derived pooled plasma immune globulin (IVIG) is a mix of different antibodies from several donors that hasn't been officially approved, and its inconsistent makeup makes it less reliable for widespread use.

Measles vaccines stand as the best protective measure available, yet their effectiveness diminishes because some populations fail to access or refuse them, leaving unprotected gaps after exposure to the virus.

The latest research indicates that diseases like measles, which were previously under control, could reemerge and lead to serious outcomes such as pneumonia, encephalitis, and long-lasting immunological consequences.

The monoclonal antibody discovery program of Invivyd would grow its portfolio, which presently contains next-generation treatments for COVID-19, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), and influenza.

Retail sentiment around Invivyd turned ‘extremely bullish’, with a 4,800% spike in 24-hour message volume.

Some users expressed confidence that the stock could reach multiple dollars, while others pointed to monoclonal antibodies as the “future of medicine.”

The stock has risen 74.5% so far in 2025.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<