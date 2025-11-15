Intuitive Machines will occupy a dedicated bay at Texas A&M University’s new space institute facility.

Intuitive Machines Inc. (LUNR) stock gained the spotlight on Friday as the company’s latest collaboration with Texas A&M Space Institute and acquisitions drew investors’ attention.

The space technology company works on new ways to make traveling to and operating on the Moon more affordable. In 2024, the company’s Nova-C lander touched down on the Moon, marking the first U.S. landing there since 1972.

Partnership With Texas A&M

The Institute will create conditions that mirror the Moon on an unprecedented scale and with unparalleled realism, helping researchers anticipate how machines behave on rugged terrain, under extreme lighting shifts, and in lower gravity.

The $200 million state-funded project is slated to open in late 2026 and will feature a 400,000-square-foot indoor landscape designed to replicate both lunar and Martian surfaces.

Intuitive Machines intends to test and refine its Moon RACER rover, a reusable crewed and autonomous vehicle developed to support NASA’s Artemis missions, in the upcoming institute.

What Are Stocktwits Users Saying?

Intuitive Machines’ stock traded over 7% higher on Friday. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock jumped to ‘bullish’ from ‘neutral’ territory. Message volume shifted to ‘high’ from ‘normal’ levels in 24 hours.

LUNR’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 12:30 p.m. ET on Nov. 14, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

The stock experienced a 110% surge in user message count over 24 hours, as of Friday morning.

A bullish Stocktwits user said the company will drive the space economy in the future.

Another user highlighted that they have added to their position.

On November 4, Intuitive said it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Lanteris Space Systems for $800 million.

LUNR stock has lost over 48% of its value in 2025 and more than 9% in the last 12 months.

