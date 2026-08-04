Intuitive Machines landed a contract from L3Harris to build 18 Spacecraft for the U.S. Missile Defense Program.

The program is part of the U.S. Golden Dome initiative.

The spacecraft will be built on Intuitive Machines’ IM 300 platform.

Last week, Intuitive Machines completed the acquisitions of Goonhilly Earth Station and COMSAT, adding ground station assets in the U.K. and the U.S.

Shares of Intuitive Machines (LUNR) jumped 5% on Tuesday, after the space infrastructure firm was selected by L3Harris Technologies (LHX) to help develop spacecraft for a defense mission.

LUNR stock is on track for a fourth straight session of gains, a sequence last recorded over five months back.

LUNR’s IM 300 Platform In Demand

According to the agreement, Intuitive Machines will design and build 18 spacecraft platforms to support L3Harris’ missile-tracking systems for hypersonic and ballistic threats. The Space Development Agency’s Accelerated Missile Defense Tranche 3 (AMDT3) mission is a part of the U.S. Golden Dome initiative.

The spacecraft will be built on Intuitive Machines’ IM 300 platform, which is also being used for the agency’s Tranche 1, Tranche 2 and Tranche 3 Tracking Layer missions. The platform is designed for a range of applications, including Earth observation, communications and defense missions.

Increasing Ground Station Assets In UK And US

The announcement follows the company’s recent acquisitions of Goonhilly Earth Station and COMSAT, which added ground station assets in the U.K. and the U.S.

The deals added to Intuitive Machines’ space communications network by improving coverage, increasing data transmission capacity and expanding support for lunar, deep-space and government missions.

However, Deutsche Bank recently lowered its price target on the stock to $20 from $34 while maintaining a ‘Buy’ rating, according to The Fly. It is also among the highest shorted space stocks, along with Virgin Galactic (SPCE) and AST SpaceMobile (ASTS), according to Koyfin data.

LUNR Bulls See Sharp Upside

While retail sentiment surrounding LUNR on Stocktwits has remained in the ‘bearish’ zone over the past 24 hours, chatter was largely positive.

One user said the ‘big news’ could potentially push the stock toward $20.

View this Stocktwits post

Another user expects the stock to climb to at least $15 in the current session.

View this Stocktwits post

The stock is down 28% year-to-date.

Also read: IBRX Founder Soon-Shiong Bets On Anktiva's Next Growth Phase — ImmunityBio Posts Record Q2 Sales

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<