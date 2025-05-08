TCY distributes protocol revenue to ThorFi claimants, offering a flexible path to recoup value and strengthen THORChain.

In the wake of ThorFi’s 2025 default, THORChain (RUNE) has unveiled TCY, a new token that addresses outstanding claims and ensures the network’s long-term health.

Created under Merge Request #3988, TCY entitles stakers to 10% of system income in RUNE, distributing fees steadily over time.

All ThorFi claims were dollarized at the January 24th pause date, forming the basis of each user’s TCY allotment. Claiming is simple: head to tcy.thorchain.org, use the same wallet from your original lending or savers position, and your tokens auto-stake for daily yield.

Early unclaimed TCY yield goes toward buybacks, further supporting the token’s value.

Once claimed, staked TCY accumulates RUNE from protocol revenue. You can unstake if you want to trade or transfer your tokens. The daily payout depends on the network’s income, with 10% earmarked for TCY stakers plus any swap fees from the TCY pool.

Community feedback calls TCY a flexible compromise, not a lump-sum payout. Exclaiming it’s “a continuation, not a closure,” the design shares THORChain’s upside over time. Users can hold and capture protocol revenue or cash out early by unstaking.

It’s a way to rectify past issues without draining current incentives.

If you need help or plan to trade TCY, watch out for scams. Supported interfaces include ThorSwap, Thorwallet, Edge, ShapeShift, and others.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<