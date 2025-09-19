The new price target of $30 implies an 86% upside to the stock’s closing price on Thursday.

Intellia Therapeutics (NTLA) shares received a price target revision from H.C. Wainwright on Friday, with analyst Mitchell Kapoor raising the target to $30 from $25, following the stock's 30% rally on Thursday.

The analyst kept a ‘Buy’ rating on the shares. The new price target implies an 86% upside to the stock’s closing price on Thursday.

Intellia said on Thursday that it has completed enrollment in the global late-stage HAELO study of Lonvoguran Ziclumeran (lonvo-z) for the treatment of hereditary angioedema. Data from the trial is expected to be released in the first half of 2026.

According to Kapoor, the company’s nine-month enrollment completion in the pivotal late-stage trial shows the pull for a one-time therapy, as reported by TheFly.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around NTLA stock jumped from ‘bullish’ to ‘extremely bullish’ territory over the past 24 hours, while message volume rose from ‘high’ to ‘extremely high’ levels.

A Stocktwits user sounded positive on the stock in the wake of the upcoming data from the study.

Hereditary angioedema (HAE) is a rare, genetic disease characterized by severe, recurring, and unpredictable inflammatory attacks in various organs and tissues of the body, which can be painful, debilitating, and life-threatening. It is estimated that one in 50,000 people is affected by HAE, Intellia said.

The company said on Thursday that it is on track to apply for approval of Ionvo-z in the second half of 2026 and plans a U.S. launch for the therapy in the first half of 2027.

Intellia dosed the first patient in the study in January 2025. The trial is designed to evaluate the efficacy and safety of lonvo-z in at least 60 adults and adolescents aged 16 years and older with Type I or Type II HAE. Key endpoints for the study include the number of HAE attacks and the number of patients who achieve attack-free status from week five through week 28.

INTL stock is up by 38% this year, but down by about 30% over the past 12 months.

