As part of the deal, Intel and Nvidia will co-develop chips for data centers and personal computers, featuring the x86 architecture.

Intel Corp. (INTC) shares soared more than 31% in Thursday’s pre-market trade after Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) announced an investment of $5 billion in the chip maker.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

As part of the deal, Intel and Nvidia will co-develop chips for data centers and personal computers, featuring the x86 architecture. “This historic collaboration tightly couples NVIDIA’s AI and accelerated computing stack with Intel’s CPUs and the vast x86 ecosystem -- a fusion of two world-class platforms. Together, we will expand our ecosystems and lay the foundation for the next era of computing,” said Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang.

Patrick Moorhead, founder and CEO of Moor Insights, termed it a “huge deal” in a post on X. “There’s no doubt this is BIG for Intel, GOOD for NVIDIA and If execution lands, this gives Windows AI PCs a credible scaling path and gives data-center buyers an x86 choice inside NVIDIA platforms—without blowing up existing roadmaps,” he said.

Patrick Moorhead's post on X | @PatrickMoorhead/X

Retail users on Stocktwits also pointed toward growing competition from Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) in the AI chips segment.

Get updates to this developing story <directly on Stocktwits<.<

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<