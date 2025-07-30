The stock market has remained largely unscathed despite the headwinds, with the S&P 500 Index closing just off its record on Tuesday.

Earnings news and expectations continue to drive the stock market's action, even as some key geopolitical and economic catalysts unfold in traders' minds. U.S. equities have remained largely unscathed despite the headwinds, with the S&P 500 Index closing just off its record on Tuesday.

Among the stocks that saw the biggest trading volume in Tuesday’s after-hours are:

Intel (INTC):

After-hours move: flat

Trading volume: 28.03 million

Intel has been on investors’ radar ever since the struggling chipmaker reported its second-quarter results last week. The company signaled that it would trim its workforce, aiming to cut it down to 75,000 by the end of the year from 108,900 at the end of 2024, and also shelved some of its factory expansion plans.

In a memo to customers, Intel reportedly stated that it plans to spin off its Network and Edge business and is considering outside investment for the unit.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment toward Intel stock has improved to an ‘extremely bullish’ level (82/100) from ‘bearish’ a week ago, with the message volume also perking to ‘extremely high’ levels.

A bullish watcher noted that several million shares were bought at the last minute on Tuesday, stating that they would hit the “ask” bottom as well. “Probably will continue down anyways but it does look bullish,” they added.

Intel stock is up about only 2% year-to-date.

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI)

After-hours move: -5.58%

Trading volume: 21.12 million

Shares of SoFi retreated in Tuesday’s extended trading after the personal finance and fintech company announced an underwritten public offering of $1.5 billion worth of stock.

The after-hours slump followed the stock's 6.6% rally in the regular session, during which it rose as much as 19.5% before paring some of its gains. Tuesday’s strong showing came on the back of a beat-and-raise second-quarter results, aided by strong member growth.

CEO Anthony Noto attributed the strength to the broad array of products SoFi offers.

The stock is up over 45% year-to-date.

Retail sentiment toward SoFi flipped to ‘extremely bullish’ (81/100) from ‘bearish’ a day ago, with the improved sentiment accompanied by a pickup in message volume.

Apple (AAPL)

After-hours move: +0.01%

Trading volume: 6.74 million

Apple stock came on investors’ radar ahead of the company’s quarterly results, due after the market closes Thursday.

Analysts, on average, expect the company to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.43 on revenue of $88.97 billion, according to Fiscal.ai. This marks a modest increase from the year-ago’s $1.40 and $88.96 billion, respectively.

The company was also in the news, with market research firm Canalys’ data showing that iPhone shipments in the second quarter slipped 11% year over year (YoY).

Separately, a Wall Street Journal report stated that JPMorgan is in advanced talks to acquire Apple’s credit card program from Goldman Sachs.

Apple stock is down about 15.5% this year.

Starbucks (SBUX)

After-hours move: +4.54%

Trading volume: 5.83 million

Coffee-chain retailer Starbucks reported on Tuesday, after the market closed, that its third-quarter revenue exceeded expectations. The company stated that its “Back to Starbucks” strategy led to three consecutive quarters of improved U.S. transaction comps.

Global same-store sales declined 2%, extending the consecutive decline to six quarters.

CEO Brian Niccol said, “We’ve fixed a lot and done the hard work on the hard things to build a strong operating foundation, and based on my experience of turnarounds, we are ahead of schedule.”

Stocktwits retail users’ sentiment reversed to ‘bearish’ (30/100) from ‘bullish’ a day ago, although the earnings release set off brisk retail chatter, sending the message volume to ‘extremely high’ levels.

The stock is up merely 3.2% this year.

Alphabet, Inc. (GOOG)

After-hours move: -0.91%

Trading volume: 3.95 million

Alphabet’s Class C stock traded briskly in the after-hours amid renewed interest in the company following its second-quarter results released last week. Alphabet is among the underperforming mega-cap tech stocks compared to its artificial intelligence (AI)-leveraged peers.

On Tuesday, Wells Fargo raised the price target for the Alphabet stock to $187 from $184 and maintained an ‘Equal Weight’ rating, the Fly reported. The positive analyst action sent the stock higher by over 1.50% in the regular session.

The research firm stated that Google Cloud is likely to experience a significant boost in the fiscal year 2026 from OpenAI and Anthropic's compute workloads.

Retail trader sentiment toward the stock remained ‘extremely high’ and the message volume on the GOOG stream was ‘extremely high.’

The Class C stock of the Google parent is up 3.4% year-to-date.

