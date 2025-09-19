Benchmark upgraded Intel stock to ‘Buy’ from ‘Hold’, calling Nvidia’s stake a pivotal moment for the company’s long-term positioning.

Intel Corp. (INTC) is attracting renewed interest from Wall Street analysts following a surprise investment from artificial intelligence chip powerhouse NVIDIA Corp. (NVDA).

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The endorsement has triggered a round of upgrades and price target hikes as analysts reassess Intel's prospects in a highly competitive chip landscape.

Benchmark was the most bullish among the group, upgrading Intel stock to ‘Buy’ from ‘Hold’ and setting a price target of $43, according to TheFly. The firm views Nvidia’s stake as a pivotal moment for Intel's long-term positioning, calling it a "strong vote of confidence" in the company’s role within the AI ecosystem.

Intel stock traded over 1% lower on Friday morning. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock improved to ‘extremely bullish’ from ‘bullish’ territory the previous day. Message volume jumped to ‘extremely high’ from ‘normal’ levels in 24 hours.

INTC’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 09:35 a.m. ET on Sep. 19, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

The stock experienced a 1,303% increase in user message count over 24 hours. Stocktwits users expressed optimism about Intel and its deal with Nvidia.

Benchmark suggested that any pullback in Intel's stock, especially after its recent 23% surge, should be viewed as a buying opportunity for long-term investors. The firm believes Intel is now better positioned to compete in the high-performance and AI-focused semiconductor market.

On Thursday, Nvidia committed to invest $5 billion in Intel stock, agreeing to purchase shares at $23.28 apiece. The parties will also co-develop multiple lines of data center and PC technologies, aiming to advance AI, enterprise, and consumer applications.

Additionally, Melius Research raised its price target for Intel to $33, up from $25, while maintaining its rating at ‘Hold.’ UBS also raised its target to $35 from $25, maintaining a ‘Neutral’ stance.

Intel stock has gained over 52% year-to-date and over 44% in the last 12 months.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<