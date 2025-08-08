U.S. equities were mixed in Thursday’s midday trade as investors digested the impact of President Donald Trump’s reciprocal tariffs deadline kicking in.

The SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), which mirrors the S&P 500 index, was down 0.29% at the time of writing, while the Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ), which mirrors the Nasdaq, edged up by 0.02%.

Here are the top stocks making the biggest moves in Thursday’s midday trade:

Intel Corp. (INTC)

Chipmaking giant Intel’s shares were down by 3% in Thursday’s midday trading session after President Donald Trump called for the company’s CEO, Lip-Bu Tan, to step down over links to China, calling him “highly conflicted.”

INTC stock is down 1% year-to-date.

Eli Lilly & Co. (LLY)

Eli Lilly shares plunged more than 13% in Thursday’s midday trading session, after the company announced the outcome of a late-stage trial of its daily obesity pill. Eli Lilly said over 24% patients discontinued treatment at the highest doses compared to nearly 30% with placebo in the trial.

LLY stock is down 16% year-to-date.

Fortinet Inc. (FTNT)

Fortinet shares plummeted over 25% after the company announced that it is now 40% to 50% through its 2026 firewall refresh customers. Analysts flagged this as a concern, with KeyBanc downgrading the stock and saying the second-quarter (Q2) update makes for a tough setup for Fortinet shares in 2026, according to TheFly.

FTNT stock is down 23% year-to-date.

Duolingo Inc. (DUOL)

Duolingo shares skyrocketed 27% after the company’s beat-and-raise Q2 performance. The company reported earnings per share (EPS) of $0.91 on revenue of $252 million, surpassing Wall Street estimates of $0.59 and $241 million, respectively, according to Stocktwits data.

DUOL stock is up 34% year-to-date.

Nebius Group NV (NBIS)

Nebius shares surged 20% after the company’s Q2 revenue of $105 million beat Wall Street expectations of $101 million, according to Stocktwits data. The company increased its annualized run-rate revenue (ARR) guidance to $900 million to $1.1 billion, up from a range of $750 million to $1 billion.

NBIS stock is up 138% year-to-date.

