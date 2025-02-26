Instacart Stock Slumps After-Market Following Q4 Revenue Miss: Retail Sentiment Sours

For Q4, its earnings per share came in at $0.53, beating expectations of $0.38

Instacart Stock Slumps After-Market Following Q4 Revenue Miss: Retail Sentiment Sours
Author
Stocktwits Inc
Updated: Feb 26, 2025, 4:00 PM IST

Instacart shares dropped nearly 10% in after-hours trading on Tuesday after the company posted a fourth-quarter revenue miss, dampening retail sentiment.

For Q4, its earnings per share came in at $0.53, beating expectations of $0.38; but revenue missed expectations, coming in at $883 million compared to the $891.05 million estimated by analysts. Its Q4 gross transaction value (GTV) stood at $33,461 million, up 10% year-over-year.

“We ended the year with Q4 orders and GTV growth at 11% and 10% year-over-year, respectively, and continued to have the leading share of sales by far in both small and big baskets amongst digital-first players,” said Instacart CEO Fidji Simo.

“Combined with our strong operating fundamentals, this helped us significantly expand profitability year-over-year, all while investing in new growth initiatives like Restaurants and Caper Carts, which have the ability to further compound our growth for many years to come.”

For Q1, Instacart projects GTV between $9 billion and $9.15 billion, with adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization between $220 million and $230 million, showing strong growth with potential moderation.

“This GTV outlook represents year-over-year growth between 8% to 10%, reflecting our strong start to the year,” the company said in its shareholder letter.

Sentiment on Stocktwits turned ‘bearish’  from ‘extremely bullish’ a week ago. Message volume moved up to the ‘extremely high’ zone.

Screenshot 2025-02-26 at 1.17.35 PM.png CART sentiment meter and message volume on Feb 25

One bearish commenter was concerned about the costs of food shopping going up.

Instacart is a grocery services provider that partners with grocers and retailers for online shopping, delivery and pickup services from nearly 100,000 stores.

Instacart stock is up 17.7% year-to-date.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Applied Optoelectronics Stock Jumps Ahead Of Q4 Results, Analysts Expect Topline Boost: Retail’s Bullish

Applied Optoelectronics Stock Jumps Ahead Of Q4 Results, Analysts Expect Topline Boost: Retail’s Bullish

Lemonade Stock Slumps In Extended Trading After Tepid 2025 Outlook, Retail Mood Dampens

Lemonade Stock Slumps In Extended Trading After Tepid 2025 Outlook, Retail Mood Dampens

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Sees 400% Spike In Retail Buzz As Q4 Beat Fuels After-Hours Rally

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Sees 400% Spike In Retail Buzz As Q4 Beat Fuels After-Hours Rally

Boeing Commercial Airplanes Boss Vacates COO Role, Retail’s Unfazed

Boeing Commercial Airplanes Boss Vacates COO Role, Retail’s Unfazed

CAVA Group Stock Slides On Q4 Earnings Miss, But Retail Stays Upbeat

CAVA Group Stock Slides On Q4 Earnings Miss, But Retail Stays Upbeat

Recent Stories

DPIIT partners with Paytm to accelerate fintech, manufacturing startups in India AJR

DPIIT partners with Paytm to accelerate fintech, manufacturing startups in India

Here's why actor Aman Verma and Vandana Lalvani call it quits after 9 years MEG

Here's why actor Aman Verma and Vandana Lalvani call it quits after 9 years

Mental Health 101 Know how cyberbullying can damage self-esteem of youth RBA

Mental Health 101: Know how cyberbullying can damage self-esteem of youth

Bihar cabinet expansion: 7 ministers take oath in Nitish Kumar's government (WATCH) ddr

Bihar cabinet expansion: 7 BJP leaders take oath in Nitish Kumar's government (WATCH)

Champions Trophy: Pakistan sacks 100 police officers for neglecting their duty after NZ vs BAN security breach

Champions Trophy: Pakistan sacks 100 policemen for neglecting their duties after NZ vs BAN security breach

Recent Videos

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Offers PRAYERS at Gauri Shankar Temple on MAHA SHIVRATRI!

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Offers PRAYERS at Gauri Shankar Temple on MAHA SHIVRATRI!

Video Icon
Drone Captures NAGA SADHUS Heading to Kashi Vishwanath on Maha Shivratri!

Drone Captures NAGA SADHUS Heading to Kashi Vishwanath on Maha Shivratri!

Video Icon
'Kumbh Concludes with Unity and Devotion': Acharya Swami Avdheshanand Giri in Varanasi, UP

'Kumbh Concludes with Unity and Devotion': Acharya Swami Avdheshanand Giri in Varanasi, UP

Video Icon
Messi's MAGIC!! Inter Miami Beats Sporting KC 3-1 in CONCACAF Champions Cup Thriller | HIGHLIGHTS

Messi's MAGIC!! Inter Miami Beats Sporting KC 3-1 in CONCACAF Champions Cup Thriller | HIGHLIGHTS

Video Icon
UK PM Pledges Defense Spending Increase Ahead of Trump Meeting | WATCH

UK PM Pledges Defense Spending Increase Ahead of Trump Meeting | WATCH

Video Icon