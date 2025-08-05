Truist said it was braced for a guidance cut, but it was bigger than expected, and a lower earnings per share outlook reduces the stock valuation floor.

Shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (INSP) slumped 42% on Tuesday after multiple analysts downgraded the stock on the heels of the company lowering its full-year earnings guidance.

The company, which develops solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea, cut its full-year revenue guidance on Monday to the range of $900 million to $910 million, down from its previous guidance of $940 to $955 million.

Truist downgraded Inspire Medical to ‘Hold’ from ‘Buy’ with a price target of $125, down from $190. The firm was braced for a guidance cut, but it was bigger than expected, and a lower earnings per share outlook reduces the stock valuation floor, the analyst told investors in a post-earnings note.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around INSP jumped from ‘neutral’ to ‘extremely bullish’ territory over the past 24 hours, while message volume rose from ‘normal’ to ‘extremely high’ levels.

INSP's Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 12:20 p.m. ET on Aug. 5, 2025

A Stocktwits user opined that the shares are way oversold and will bounce in a few days.

Inspire now anticipates diluted net income per share guidance for the full year 2025 to be in the range of $0.40 to $0.50, down from its prior guidance of $2.20 to $2.30 per share.

Other analysts, too, have downgraded the stock or have cut their price target.

KeyBanc downgraded the shares to ‘Sector Weight’ from ‘Overweight’ without a price target.

JPMorgan analyst Robbie Marcus downgraded Inspire Medical to ‘Neutral’ from ‘Overweight’ with a price target of $110, down from $195.

Piper Sandler kept its ‘Overweight’ rating on the stock while lowering the price target on the shares to $150 from $233. While the firm believed there could be a downward revision, it was disappointed by the magnitude of the cut to both the top and bottom-line guides, it said.



INSP stock is down by 59% this year and by 48% over the past 12 months.



