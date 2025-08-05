Truist said it was braced for a guidance cut, but it was bigger than expected, and a lower earnings per share outlook reduces the stock valuation floor.
Shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (INSP) slumped 42% on Tuesday after multiple analysts downgraded the stock on the heels of the company lowering its full-year earnings guidance.
The company, which develops solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea, cut its full-year revenue guidance on Monday to the range of $900 million to $910 million, down from its previous guidance of $940 to $955 million.
Truist downgraded Inspire Medical to ‘Hold’ from ‘Buy’ with a price target of $125, down from $190. The firm was braced for a guidance cut, but it was bigger than expected, and a lower earnings per share outlook reduces the stock valuation floor, the analyst told investors in a post-earnings note.
On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around INSP jumped from ‘neutral’ to ‘extremely bullish’ territory over the past 24 hours, while message volume rose from ‘normal’ to ‘extremely high’ levels.
A Stocktwits user opined that the shares are way oversold and will bounce in a few days.
Inspire now anticipates diluted net income per share guidance for the full year 2025 to be in the range of $0.40 to $0.50, down from its prior guidance of $2.20 to $2.30 per share.
Other analysts, too, have downgraded the stock or have cut their price target.
- KeyBanc downgraded the shares to ‘Sector Weight’ from ‘Overweight’ without a price target.
- JPMorgan analyst Robbie Marcus downgraded Inspire Medical to ‘Neutral’ from ‘Overweight’ with a price target of $110, down from $195.
- Piper Sandler kept its ‘Overweight’ rating on the stock while lowering the price target on the shares to $150 from $233. While the firm believed there could be a downward revision, it was disappointed by the magnitude of the cut to both the top and bottom-line guides, it said.
INSP stock is down by 59% this year and by 48% over the past 12 months.
