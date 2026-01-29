Innodata announced that it has been chosen by Palantir to provide high-quality training data and data engineering services.

Innodata stated that in its new partnership with Palantir, the company will provide the latter with specialized annotation and data engineering for thousands of hours of rodeo video footage.

The company stated that this project will enable the use of computer vision technologies to detect skeleton joints, riders, and animals.

This will help Innodata to calculate performance metrics and display them in activities such as bull riding, bronc riding, bareback riding, and barrel racing.

Innodata Inc. (INOD) shares rose more than 14% in Thursday’s opening trade after the company announced a new partnership with Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR).

What Will Innodata Offer Palantir?

The company stated that this project will enable the use of computer vision technologies to detect skeleton joints, riders, and animals. This will help Innodata to calculate performance metrics and display them in activities such as bull riding, bronc riding, bareback riding, and barrel racing.

Palantir announced a partnership with TWG AI in December 2025 to bring real-time AI and computer vision to rodeo in a bid to improve the experience of athletes and fans of the sporting event.

“Palantir's requirements validate the investments we have made in domain-expert annotation, end-to-end generative-AI workflow enablement, rigorous quality systems, and secure global operations,” said Innodata Federal’s Senior Vice President, Vinay Malkani.

Palantir’s Head of Machine Learning, Dimitrios Lymperopoulos, stated that the partnership with Innodata will help the company scale its computer vision and geospatial analytics capabilities.

How Stocktwits Users Reacted

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits around Innodata was in the ‘bullish’ territory. The stock was the fifth most trending ticker on the platform at the time of writing.

One bullish user expressed optimism about the company’s fourth-quarter (Q4) earnings report due in the coming weeks, following the Palantir partnership.

Another user called the Palantir partnership “well deserved news” for the company.

INOD stock is up 20% year-to-date and 79% over the past 12 months.

