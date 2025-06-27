INmune is also developing XPro for treatment-resistant depression and exploring other immune-driven conditions like cancer and rare skin disorders.

INmune Bio saw its stock surge 75% in after-hours trading Thursday after disclosing plans to unveil topline results from its Phase 2 Alzheimer’s trial on Monday.

The company will present findings from its MINDFuL study, a placebo-controlled trial testing its lead drug candidate XPro in patients showing early signs of Alzheimer’s.

The study participants consisted of 208 patients diagnosed with mild cognitive impairment or mild Alzheimer's disease.

The average age of the participants was 72 years. In all of the participants, biomarkers of inflammation were present.

The inflammatory biomarkers observed were elevated C-reactive protein levels, along with increased ESR and higher HbA1c values and genetic markers such as the APOE ε4 allele.

Participants were randomized 2-to-1 to receive weekly doses of XPro or a placebo for just under six months.

The main goal of the study is to assess cognitive change using a custom measurement tool called the early and mild Alzheimer's cognitive composite (EMACC), designed to detect subtle shifts in early-stage Alzheimer’s.

Previous data showed the EMACC aligns well with other standard assessments like MMSE and CDR-SB.

The company reported that over two-thirds of participants carried the APOE ε4 gene, and nearly two-thirds qualified through more than one biomarker.

Roughly 72% of patients screened for the trial were not enrolled, mostly due to more advanced disease.

In addition to cognitive scoring, the study includes secondary measures such as evaluations of daily living, neuropsychiatric symptoms, and biological markers.

XPro is part of the company’s broader immune-targeting drug platform, which focuses on conditions believed to stem from chronic inflammation.

INmune is also exploring XPro for use in depression, alongside other programs for cancer and rare skin disorders.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment was ‘extremely bullish’ amid a 344% surge in 24-hour message volume.

One user said that the timing of the announcement indicated confidence from the company, noting that results slated for early Monday were unlikely to disappoint.

They also referenced commentary from “pharma bro” Martin Shkreli, who previously stated that if the drug proves effective, the stock could surge dramatically, possibly even reaching triple-digit levels.

Another user noted the pre-market Monday scheduling as a potentially encouraging signal but said they wouldn’t celebrate until the actual data is released.

The stock has risen 27.4% so far in 2025.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<