Inno Holdings announced a $3 million agreement with a Hong Kong-based AI services provider to develop an AI-powered sales platform for its used-mobile-phone business.

The system is designed to automate key sales functions, including customer acquisition, product recommendations, sales conversions, and data analytics.

Last December, the company implemented a 1-for-24 reverse share split, followed by a 1-for-20 reverse split in May.

Earlier this year, the company unveiled an AI-driven strategy for its electronics trading operations.

Shares of Inno Holdings (INHD) surged a whopping 690% on Monday, clocking their biggest ever single-day gains, following a $3 million agreement with a Hong Kong-based AI services provider.

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INHD stock has faced significant pressure lately, prompting the company to carry out two reverse stock splits within six months to maintain compliance with Nasdaq’s requirement that shares trade above $1.

What Is The Partnership About?

Inno Holdings announced a $3 million agreement with a Hong Kong-based AI services provider to develop an AI-powered sales platform for its used-mobile-phone business. The system is designed to automate key sales functions, including customer acquisition, product recommendations, sales conversions, and data analytics.

The project aims to improve lead generation and boost customer conversion rates by using artificial intelligence to streamline sales operations. The service provider will handle the full development process, from system design to implementation.

“By partnering with specialized technology developers, we are accelerating our ability to deploy intelligent sales agents that engage customers proactively, increase inventory pricing accuracy, and close transactions faster,” said CEO Ding Wei.

INHD’s Reverse Splits

Last December, the company implemented a 1-for-24 reverse share split, following which it again executed a 1-for-20 reverse stock split on May 4, 2026.

As of Friday’s close, INHD shares had declined 31% since the latest action.

Earlier this year, the company unveiled an AI-driven strategy to enhance efficiency and decision-making across its electronics trading operations. The initiative is set to introduce systems such as AI-based quality inspection, product rating, and pricing tools for mobile phones.

INHD Bulls Eye $10

Retail sentiment surrounding INHD flipped to ‘extremely bullish’ from ‘bearish’ over the past 24 hours, accompanied by ‘extremely high’ message volumes.

One user expects the stock to climb to $10, driven by surging trading volumes.

More than 190 million shares changed hands on Monday, compared to a daily average of around 0.7 million shares, according to Stocktwits data.

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