Ingersoll-Rand Stock In Spotlight After Q4 Revenue Miss: Retail Stays Neutral
Feb 14, 2025

Ingersoll-Rand Inc. (IR) stock garnered retail attention on Friday after the company’s fourth-quarter revenue missed Wall Street’s estimates.

According to Koyfin data, the industrial products firm reported quarterly revenue of $1.90 billion on Thursday, compared with analysts’ estimate of $1.91 billion.

On an adjusted basis, the company reported net earnings of $0.84 per share, in line with estimates.

The company said organic revenue in its industrial technologies and services unit fell by 2%, hurt by a decline in power tools and lifting equipment orders.

Total revenue in the segment, which provides compressor, vacuum, blower, and air treatment solutions, rose marginally, aided by the addition of new companies.

The company said revenue at its precision and science technologies unit jumped 24% to $387.6 million, aided by a rise in orders in areas except China.

New acquisitions also benefitted the unit, which provides mission-critical precision liquid, gas, air, and powder handling technologies for life sciences and industrial applications.

“We expect strong growth through mergers and acquisitions in the near term,” the company said.

Ingersoll-Rand forecasts 2025 revenue in the range of $7.45 billion to $7.6 billion. Analysts expect the company to post annual revenue of $7.58 billion.

The company also projected 2025 adjusted earnings between $3.38 and $3.50 per share, while the Street expects it to post $3.42 per share in annual earnings.

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits remained in the ‘neutral’ (50/100) territory, while retail chatter was 'extremely low.'

IR’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 8:28 a.m. ET on Feb. 14, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits IR’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 8:28 a.m. ET on Feb. 14, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

Over the past year, Ingersoll-Rand stock has gained nearly 10%.

