IndiGo shares extended recent gains as investors responded to upbeat technical patterns and strong domestic market dominance.

Shares of IndiGo rose 1% on Thursday after Jefferies and B&K Securities cited the airline’s strong on-time performance, low-cost advantage, and potential market share gains amid sector disruptions.

Jefferies maintained a ‘Buy’ call with a ₹6,300 target, while B&K initiated coverage with a ₹7,256 target.

B&K cited India’s underpenetrated aviation market and IndiGo’s consumer focus and cost leadership as key positives. The research firm expects a 20% core profit and 22% profit after tax CAGR over FY25–27, noting the airline trades at 20x FY27 estimated earnings.

Meanwhile, Jefferies expects IndiGo to gain market share in premium short-haul and corporate travel routes, especially as Air India deals with post-crash regulatory scrutiny and complex merger integration.

According to SEBI-registered analyst Sameer Pande, Indigo is showing strong bullish momentum. The company’s technical and fundamental factors support the stock’s rally near all-time highs.

Sameer Pande said IndiGo shares have shown a positive breakout on monthly charts and are currently trading close to record levels, with the Relative Strength Index (RSI) around 77.

He identified strong technical support between ₹5,300–₹5,500, adding that any dip into this range may offer a buying opportunity.

On a closing basis, Pande pegged ₹5,250 as the stop-loss level.

He also noted that on daily charts, the stock has cleared a key consolidation zone, indicating rising investor confidence.

From a fundamental perspective, Pande cited DGCA data for May 2025 showing IndiGo flew over 90 lakh passengers, capturing a dominant 65% share of the domestic air travel market.

Reports also suggest that BSE and Indigo may soon join the Nifty 50, replacing Indusind and Hero MotoCorp from September.

The stock has risen 23.4% so far in 2025.

