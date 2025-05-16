Orchid Research flags Indigo, Oil India, and Angel One as trade opportunities based on strong technical setups. Resistance breakouts could drive near-term gains in these stocks.

Select frontline stocks are flashing bullish signals as SEBI-registered advisor Orchid Research highlights swing trade setups in Indigo, Oil India, and Angel One.

They see near-term breakout potential across these counters, backed by strong chart structures and improving momentum indicators.

Indigo Airlines is showing strong upside momentum following the normalization of airline operations.

According to Orchid Research, the stock is poised to cross its near-term resistance levels.

If the current breakout sustains, Indigo could rally to ₹5,750 in the coming days, making it an attractive candidate for swing traders.

Indigo shares gained 23% year-to-date (YTD).

Oil India is also on the radar, with the stock approaching a crucial resistance level at ₹424.

A daily close above this threshold could trigger a further rally to the ₹460–₹475 range.

Orchid recommends a stoploss at ₹415, citing a favorable risk-reward profile for this setup.

Oil India shares are down 2% YTD.

Angel One, despite reports of declining active user counts across broking platforms, is showing resilience on the charts.

The stock is approaching a key Fibonacci resistance at ₹2,567.

A breakout above this level could lead to upside targets around ₹2,650, with a suggested stoploss at ₹2,510 to manage downside risk.

Angel One shares are down 12% YTD.

