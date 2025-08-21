Pharma stocks led gains while FMCG, autos, and consumer durables came under pressure.

Indian equity markets ended in the green for the sixth day after a choppy expiry session, with the Nifty index holding above the 25,000 level. Some fillip came in from the group of ministers (GoM) meeting on GST rate rationalization after they backed the Centre’s proposal to move to a two-slab tax structure.

On Thursday, the Sensex closed 142 points higher at 82,000, while the Nifty 50 ended up 33 points at 25,083. Broader markets underperformed, with the Nifty Midcap index falling 0.3% and the Smallcap index ending flat.

And the retail investor sentiment surrounding the Nifty 50 remained ‘bullish’ by market close on Stocktwits.

Nifty sentiment and message volume on Aug 21 as of 3:30 pm IST. | source: Stocktwits

Stock Moves

Sectorally, healthcare and pharmaceuticals were the biggest gainers, rising nearly 1%. On the other hand, FMCG, autos and consumer durables saw some selling pressure.

Reliance Industries share price hit a one-month high

BSE shares hit a three-month low (-7%) after the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) chairman stated that they are examining ways to increase the tenure and maturity of equity derivative contracts, and will float a consultation paper soon. Other capital market stocks, such as Angel One, also ended lower (-6%).

Nazara Tech recovered intra-day losses but ended 2% lower after the Lok Sabha passed the Online Gaming Bill 2025 that bans all forms of real-money games.

IDBI Bank shares surged 8% on reports that due diligence by qualified bidders is 'nearly complete’ and the process is likely to be completed next month.

Jupiter Wagons ended 4% higher on the back of an order win. And Clean Science ended 3% lower after the company clarified that a ‘punching error’ led to massive trading volumes.

Markets: What Next?

Globally, European markets traded lower, while US stock futures indicate a negative start on Wall Street.

