A SEBI-registered analyst said Nifty’s breakout confirmed by a daily candle close could open the possibilities of an upside toward 25,450, while support remains at 24,900–25,000.

Indian shares closed higher on Monday, led by gains in banking stocks, as liquidity support from the Reserve Bank of India underpinned sentiment, while investors looked ahead to U.S.–China trade talks scheduled later in the day.

The Sensex ended 279.15 points higher to close at 82,468.14, while the Nifty 50 rose 100.3 points to finish at 25,103.35.

The broader markets mirrored the optimism, with the Nifty Midcap index gaining 1.1% and the Smallcap index rising 1.9%.

Retail investor sentiment surrounding the Nifty 50 remained ‘bullish.’

Except for the realty sector, all sectoral indices ended in the green, led by strong moves in financial services (+2.1%), information technology (+1.7%), and PSU banks (+1.5%).

Nifty gainers included Kotak Mahindra Bank, Axis Bank, Tata Consultancy Services, State Bank of India, and Canara Bank.

Kotak Mahindra Bank rose 3.3% after appointing Srishti Sethi as Group Chief Risk Officer (GCRO) for five years, effective June 12. She replaces Paul Parambi, who retires as GCRO on June 11 and will step down from senior management on June 30.

RailTel Corporation of India gained 2.9% after securing two education supply orders worth over ₹259 crore from Himachal Pradesh and Bihar.

Tata Motors rose 0.9% after outlining its FY26–30 goals, including a teen core profit margin for commercial vehicles by FY26.

The EV unit hit breakeven in FY25 and is targeting 20% penetration by FY27 and 30% by FY30. The company also plans investments in decarbonization, connectivity, and software-defined vehicles.

From a technical perspective, SEBI-registered analyst Krishna Pathak noted that the Nifty has approached a critical resistance zone around 25,200, which has previously served as a supply area.

He noted that a breakout above 25,200 could push Nifty toward the next resistance zone between 25,350 and 25,450, but advised traders to wait for a daily candle close above resistance for confirmation.

On the downside, a rejection at this level may lead to a retest of the 24,900–25,000 support zone.

Separately, SEBI-registered analyst Ashish Kyal said that Nifty is sustaining above 25,060 levels and expects it to move toward 25,190, followed by 25,300 on the upside, provided the 24,890 support remains intact.

He also highlighted that call sellers at 25,000 have yet to cover their positions, and continued sustainability near current levels may trigger further short covering.

European shares were subdued on Monday as investors awaited fresh Sino-U.S. trade talks, following last week's gains, while Dow futures pointed to a positive Wall Street open.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<