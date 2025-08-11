AMFI data shows July 2025 marked the strongest month ever for equity MF inflows, driven by blockbuster new fund launches.

Indian equity markets end higher on Monday, with the Nifty reclaiming the 24,500 level.

On Monday, the Sensex closed 746 points higher at 79,604, while the Nifty 50 ended up 221 points at 24,585. Broader markets too gained, with the Nifty Midcap index ending up 0.8% and the Smallcap index rising 0.3%.

And the retail investor sentiment surrounding the Nifty 50 remained ‘bullish’ by market close on Stocktwits, amid ‘high’ message volumes.

Nifty sentiment and message volume on Aug 11 as of 4:00 pm IST. | source: Stocktwits

AMFI data shows that equity mutual fund inflows soared to an all-time high of ₹42,672 crore in July 2025, up from ₹23,568 crore in June, led by record NFO collections of ₹30,416 crore

Stock Moves

Sectorally, barring consumer durables (-0.7%), the rest of the indices ended in the green, led by PSU banks (+2.2%) and real estate (+1.8%)

PSU banks rallied after ICICI Bank revised its minimum balance requirement upwards across metro and rural branches. Indian Bank, Union Bank, PNB, and SBI shares gained between 2% and 4%.

Defense stocks too saw significant gains on Monday after the government announced record defense production of ₹1,50,590 crore for FY24-25. Paras Defence, Astra Micro rallied 4%, followed by Data Patterns (+3%) and BEML (+2%).

L&T ended 2% higher after securing orders worth `15,000 crore from Adani Power.

In earnings movers, Tata Motors was among the top Nifty gainers (+3%). HBL Engineering (+13%), DOMS (+11%) gained on strong June quarter earnings performance. On the flip side, Voltas and Equitas SFB fell 5%.

PG Electroplast shares extended their losses with a 13% fall after its guidance revision sparked brokerage downgrades.

Stock Calls

Analyst Akhilesh Jat observed that Afcons Infra shares surged on the back of strong Q1 earnings. A decisive close above ₹435 could indicate early signs of reversal, while ₹440 serves as a critical resistance level and coincides with the breakout point of a downward sloping trendline. If the stock closes above ₹440 for at least two consecutive sessions, it may pave the way for further upside.

Analyst Gaurav Narendra Puri is bullish on Jindal Steel for a target price of ₹1,000, ₹1,030, and ₹1,100, with a stop loss of ₹930 over a 1-month timeframe.

He noted that the stock is showing bullish momentum with the Relative Strength Index (RSI) holding above 50. It has taken strong support at the 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), which is also at ₹974, indicating a possible base formation. A noticeable increase in trading volumes is expected in the upcoming week, which could support a potential upward move.

Markets: What Next?

Globally, European markets traded mixed, while US stock futures indicate a positive start on Wall Street.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com. <