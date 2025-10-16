However, Russia has expressed confidence that its energy partnership with India would continue

Some Indian refiners are reportedly preparing to gradually scale back imports of Russian crude, as the United States intensifies pressure on India to curb oil imports from Russia.

The move follows U.S. President Donald Trump’s statement that Prime Minister Narendra Modi assured him India would soon stop buying Russian oil.

“So I was not happy that India was buying oil, and he (Modi) assured me today that they will not be buying oil from Russia. That’s a big step. Now we’re going to get China to do the same thing.” Trump told reporters during a White House event.

India’s Response

India’s foreign ministry reiterated that the country’s energy policy remains guided by the dual objectives of ensuring price stability and securing a reliable supply.

“It has been our consistent priority to safeguard the interests of the Indian consumer in a volatile energy scenario. Our import policies are guided entirely by this objective,” the foreign ministry statement said, without referencing Trump’s comments.

Russia Confident Of Partnership With India

Moscow has expressed confidence that its energy partnership with India would continue.

“We continue to cooperate with our friendly partners. Our energy resource is in demand, it’s economically advantageous and practical, and I’m confident that our partners will continue to work with us, interact, and develop energy cooperation,” said Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak, referring to India.

In August, the Donald Trump-led administration imposed punitive tariffs totaling 50% on Indian exports to the U.S, after criticizing India’s role in funding the war between Russia and Ukraine by purchasing the deeply discounted Russian crude oil.

He had described the move as a punishment for India’s refusal to align with U.S. sanctions.

Import Falls, But Russia Remains India’s Largest Oil Exporter

Between April and September 2025, India imported around 1.75 million barrels per day of Russian crude, which accounted for 36% of total oil imports, down from 40% a year earlier. Meanwhile, U.S. oil imports rose 6.8% to 213,000 barrels per day, with Middle Eastern crude accounting for 45% of these imports.

