Immuneering said that the company would test its lead product candidate Atebimetinib, in combination with Olomorasib, in a planned mid-stage clinical trial in patients with a type of non-small cell lung cancer who have progressed on prior therapy.

Immuneering Corporation (IMRX) on Monday announced a clinical supply agreement with Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) for the latter’s investigational cancer drug Olomorasib.

Immuneering said that the company would test its lead product candidate Atebimetinib, in combination with Olomorasib, in a planned mid-stage clinical trial in patients with a type of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) who have progressed on prior therapy.

In February, Immuneering announced a similar clinical trial agreement with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to evaluate Atebimetinib in combination with Libtayo in patients with advanced non-small cell lung cancer.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around IMRX stock trended within ‘bullish’ territory over the past 24 hours, while message volume rose from ‘high’ to ‘extremely high’ levels. IMRX stock traded 15% higher at the time of writing.

IMRX's Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 12:25 p.m. ET on Aug. 25, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

A Stocktwits user said that they will buy more on dips.

Another user praised the company saying it has excellent products and good management.

Chief Medical Officer of Immuneering Igor Matushansky said that the combination of the company’s drug with Lilly’s has the potential for enhanced tumor regression, delayed emergence of tumor resistance, and prolonged survival relative to monotherapy.

“This dual-targeted approach has the potential to improve outcomes in a population with limited effective treatment options,” Matushansky added. Immuneering further said that it will maintain global development and commercialization rights to its drug Atebimetinib.

IMRX stock is up by 156% this year and by about 381% over the past 12 months.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com<