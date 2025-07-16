IMAX Corporation has increased its senior secured revolving credit facility from $300 million to $375 million, with potential expansion to $515 million.

IMAX Corp. (IMAX) announced Tuesday that it has expanded its senior secured revolving credit facility to $375 million, up from $300 million.

The cinema technology company's larger and more flexible credit line marks a massive boost to its financial toolkit.

Despite the news, IMAX stock inched lower by 0.2% on Tuesday afternoon.

The deal features an option that may boost the borrowing limit to a minimum of $515 million, subject to lender consent.

This credit facility extends until 2030 and offers reduced interest expenses compared to the previous agreement. The agreement was coordinated by Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, alongside six other lenders.

The revised financing package provides IMAX with greater flexibility in a competitive and capital-intensive market. The company stated that the expanded credit facility will support a range of objectives, including ongoing operations, expansion of its global footprint, and potential refinancing of current liabilities.

"As we expand our network and content portfolio, this facility provides us with additional flexibility in executing our priorities and optimizing our capital structure,” said CEO Rich Gelfond.

In June, the company intensified its effort to reward shareholders by adding $100 million to its existing stock repurchase program.

The credit upgrade arrives as IMAX continues to broaden its international theater network and strengthen its technology platform.

High-end theaters have significantly contributed to increasing the company’s box office market share.

IMAX currently operates around 1,700 screens, with about 400 in North America. The company’s film schedule through 2026 features titles like Disney’s ‘Avatar: Fire and Ash,’ Marvel’s ‘Fantastic Four: First Steps,’ and Amazon.com Inc.’s (AMZN) ‘Project Hail Mary.’

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment towards IMAX remained in ‘bullish’ territory with ‘high’ message volume levels.

IMAX’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 01:45 p.m. ET on July 15, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

IMAX stock has gained over 8% in 2025 and more than 61% in the past 12 months.

