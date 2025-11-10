The company said that the data provide a strong rationale for further development of the drug in Hidradenitis Suppurative and Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria.

InflaRx N.V. (IFRX) announced on Monday that data from a mid-stage trial of its INF904 in certain skin conditions demonstrated positive outcomes, including a reduction in disease severity and pain, which sent shares rallying 80% in the pre-market session.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The company studied the experimental drug in Hidradenitis Suppurative (HS) and Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria (CSU). It was aimed at evaluating the safety and pharmacokinetics / pharmacodynamics profile of INF904.

While Hidradenitis suppurativa (HS) is a chronic skin disease that causes painful, boil-like lumps to form under the skin, Chronic spontaneous urticaria (CSU) is a skin condition characterized by recurrent, itchy hives (wheals) and/or swelling (angioedema) that lasts for six weeks or longer.

The company said that the data provide a strong rationale for further development of the drug in both these diseases.

Get updates to this developing story directly on Stocktwits.<