The analyst highlights bullish technicals and a strong 5-year profit CAGR of 37.3% as key drivers for a potential swing trade.

IFB Industries exited its consolidation phase by finding support close to its long-term base, which represents a positive technical indicator, according to SEBI-registered analyst Mayank Singh Chandel.

At the time of writing, IFB Industries shares were trading at ₹1,566.9, up 1.2% on the day.

The stock reversed its prior downward movement by closing the gap, which signals building momentum.

Chandel marked the company's strong fundamentals through its 5-year compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in profits, which stands at 37.3%, indicating steady earnings growth.

He notes that the stock is valued at 7.31 times its book value and does not offer dividends.

Chandel said the stock presents a strong opportunity for a bullish swing trade based on its technical and fundamental setup.

He advises investors to buy the stock within the price range of ₹1,586.1 to ₹1,596.1 while setting a stop-loss at ₹1,427.40 and

The analyst expects price targets at ₹1,665.40, ₹1,744.70, and ₹1,903.3, indicating possible near-term gains.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment was ‘bullish’ amid ‘normal’ message volume.

The stock has declined 17.5% so far in 2025.

