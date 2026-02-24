ImmunityBio outlined a three-year plan to position Anktiva as a backbone immunotherapy, advancing more than 30 trials across 10 tumor types.

H.C. Wainwright raised its price target to $15 from $10, reiterating a 'Buy' rating and implying over 50% upside from current levels.

Anktiva's full-year net product revenue hit $113 million in 2025, up about 700% from the previous year.

The company is prioritizing randomized studies in BCG-naive bladder cancer and first-line lung cancer, with a BLA filing targeted for Q4.

Shares of ImmunityBio, Inc. (IBRX) surged to their highest levels in over four years on Monday as investors weighed a bullish analyst update, accelerating Anktiva revenue growth, and a widening international footprint.

IBRX stock jumped 13% to $9.83 on Monday, marking its fifth consecutive session of gains.

Analyst Sees Over 50% Upside for IBRX After EU Approval

H.C. Wainwright raised its price target on the stock to $15 from $10 and reiterated a 'Buy' rating, implying more than 50% upside from current levels. The firm pointed to ImmunityBio’s recent European Union approval, noting that it expands Anktiva’s reach to 33 countries, removes “a major regulatory overhang,” and opens a meaningful incremental commercial opportunity.

The analyst call came alongside updated fourth-quarter (Q4) and full-year results showing strong growth in Anktiva, ImmunityBio’s flagship cancer treatment.

ImmunityBio reported full-year 2025 net product revenue of $113 million for Anktiva, marking a 700% year-over-year growth. Net product revenue rose 20% quarter-over-quarter, while unit sales volume jumped about 750% compared with 2024. In Q4 alone, Anktiva generated $38.3 million in net product revenue, up 431% from a year earlier, as adoption continued to build following its U.S. approval in April 2024.

For the full year, net loss attributable to common shareholders narrowed to $351.4 million from $413.6 million in 2024, bolstered by higher product revenue.

Anktiva Approved Across 33 Countries

ImmunityBio said Anktiva, in combination with BCG, is now authorized for BCG-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer across four major jurisdictions encompassing 33 countries. This includes the U.S. FDA approval in April 2024, U.K. authorization in July 2025, conditional marketing authorization from the European Commission in February 2026 covering EU member states plus Iceland, Norway and Liechtenstein, and approvals from the Saudi Food and Drug Authority.

In January 2026, Saudi regulators granted accelerated approval for Anktiva in combination with checkpoint inhibitors for metastatic non-small cell lung cancer. The company said a commercial launch in Saudi Arabia is planned within 60 days. Additional regulatory submissions outside the U.S. are expected later in 2026, and discussions with the FDA regarding a potential accelerated pathway are also planned.

Global Scale-Up Underway

To support its expansion plans, ImmunityBio has partnered with Accord Healthcare in Europe, deploying more than 100 commercial professionals across 30 countries and establishing a Dublin unit to anchor operations. In Saudi Arabia, it teamed up with BioPharma & Cigalah Healthcare and formed a local subsidiary to support distribution and physician engagement across the region, with longer-term ambitions across the broader MENA market.

3-Year Plan: Anktiva As A Backbone Platform

ImmunityBio said its three-year plan is focused on establishing Anktiva as a “backbone” immunotherapy across multiple cancers and immune-related conditions. The strategy prioritizes expanding Anktiva’s use beyond its current bladder and lung cancer approvals into additional solid tumors, hematologic malignancies and the treatment of lymphopenia, supported by a slew of randomized and late-stage clinical trials.

As part of the plan, the company is advancing more than 30 active and planned studies across 10 tumor types, including bladder cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, glioblastoma, pancreatic cancer, colorectal cancer, hepatocellular carcinoma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma, as well as sepsis and radiation- or chemotherapy-induced lymphopenia.

The company highlighted randomized trials in BCG-naive bladder cancer and first-line non-small cell lung cancer as near-term priorities, with a biologics license application for a randomized BCG-naive bladder cancer study targeted for Q4 of 2026.

The three-year roadmap also includes building Anktiva into combination regimens with standard of care therapies, checkpoint inhibitors and cell-based approaches such as CAR-NK therapies.

How Did Stocktwits Users React?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for IBRX was ‘extremely bullish’ amid ‘extremely high’ message volume.

IBRX sentiment and message volume as of February 24 | Source: Stocktwits

One user said the company “is not only creating a paradigm shift in winning the war on cancer - it's saving lives, it's saving people from suffering physical pain, mental agony, and family hardships.”

Another user said, “More and more good news is adding every day. will hit $24 in days”

IBRX stock has skyrocketed 400% year to date.

