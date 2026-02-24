Traders are now looking ahead to a key Anthropic event on Tuesday, where new product announcements and demonstrations of Claude’s latest features are expected.

Nasdaq 100 futures were up 0.2%, S&P 500 futures gained 0.1%, and Dow futures rose 0.1%.

Major indexes slid in the prior session after Anthropic unveiled new capabilities for its Claude model.

AI-related disruption fears intensified after research from Citrini warned of potential job losses tied to AI adoption.

U.S. stock futures rose late Monday as markets attempted to stabilize amid renewed tariff uncertainty, mounting AI disruption fears, and a packed slate of data and earnings ahead.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

As of 10. p.m. ET, Nasdaq 100 futures were up 0.4%, while S&P 500 futures were up by 0.3%. Dow futures were up 0.1%.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment toward the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) was ‘bearish’ amid ‘high’ message volume, while sentiment toward the Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) was ‘extremely bearish’ amid ‘high’ message volume, and sentiment toward the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (DIA) was ‘extremely bearish’ amid ‘normal’ message volume.

US Market Drivers

In the prior session, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.7%, while the S&P 500 slipped 1% and the Nasdaq Composite declined 1.1%.

AI fears were at the center of the decline. Pressure intensified after Anthropic outlined new programming capabilities for its Claude platform, raising concerns that rapid AI development could disrupt large segments of the software, cybersecurity, financial services, and logistics industries. IBM shares fell 13%, while Microsoft declined about 3% and CrowdStrike slid nearly 10%.

The Kobeissi Letter said on X, “Anthropic is quite literally targeting a new trillion-dollar industry every day now,” and added that every time a new Claude-based AI tool emerges, stocks in that industry are erasing over $100 billion worth of market cap.

Concerns about the broader economic impact of AI were amplified after Citrini Research published a report suggesting that widespread AI adoption could push unemployment toward 10%. American Express fell about 7% and Mastercard dropped nearly 6%.

At the same time, trade tensions re-emerged as a macro overhang. U.S. President Donald Trump announced plans to raise the global tariff rate to 15% under Section 122 of the Trade Act of 1974, following the Supreme Court's ruling that struck down his prior emergency tariffs. The uncertainty around timing, scope, and exclusions, as well as the European Union’s decision to pause ratification of its trade agreement with the U.S., weighed on investor sentiment.

Wedbush Global Head of Tech Research Dan Ives said on X that tariff uncertainty combined with the “AI Ghost Trade” could put additional pressure on tech stocks in the near term, but added that the outcome could ultimately benefit tech supply chains through greater tariff clarity and legal guardrails.

Traders are now looking ahead to a key Anthropic event on Tuesday, where new product announcements and demonstrations of Claude’s latest features are expected.

Trending Stocks To Watch On NYSE, Nasdaq

IBM (IBM): Shares tumbled over 13% in Monday’s session, marking their biggest single-day drop since 2000, as investors reacted to Anthropic’s new Claude Code AI capabilities, seen as a competitive threat, even as Jefferies reiterated a ‘Buy’ rating with a $370 price target.

Hims & Hers Health (HIMS): Shares slid nearly 10% in extended trading after the company issued a weaker-than-expected 2026 revenue outlook, reviving investor concerns around regulatory risk tied to compounded GLP-1 weight-loss drugs.

Nvidia (NVDA): Shares rose about 1% on Monday ahead of quarterly earnings due Wednesday, which Freedom Capital Markets’ Jay Woods said could test key levels across the broader market.

Vir Biotechnology (VIR): Shares surged nearly 60% after-hours after the company reported a Q4 earnings beat and announced a $335 million upfront cancer partnership with Astellas, alongside positive early clinical data for its prostate cancer program.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (KTOS): Shares fell over 3% in extended trading after the company forecast first-quarter revenue below Wall Street expectations, despite beating Q4 results and projecting improved margins and growth into 2026.

How Global Markets Are Performing Today

In broader markets, the yield on the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note was around 4.03%, while gold traded near $5,240 an ounce after extending gains for a fifth straight session. Silver hovered around $88.50 an ounce.

Asian markets were mostly higher on Tuesday, with Hong Kong among the few decliners, while Japan, South Korea, and Australian shares opened higher. Mainland China markets were set to reopen after the Lunar New Year holiday.

Investors are looking ahead to consumer confidence data and wholesale inventories on Tuesday, as well as Home Depot's earnings. Meanwhile, Salesforce and Snowflake are also due Wednesday, along with Nvidia, and will be monitored given the recent pullback in technology shares and Nvidia’s nearly 8% weighting in the S&P 500.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<