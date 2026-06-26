In a post on Truth Social, Trump said that several European countries have been discussing implementing a digital services tax targeting American companies, with some reportedly close to moving forward.

Trump also added that this 100% tariff would be immediately imposed if any country proceeds with its DST plans.

His post reiterated a warning he made in 2025, when he cautioned countries against imposing digital services taxes on American companies.

The U.S. President also added that these regulations are designed to harm or discriminate against American technology, while saying that U.S. tech companies are not the “piggy bank” of the world.

President Donald Trump on Friday threatened to impose a 100% tariff on countries that levy a digital services tax (DST) on U.S. companies.

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In a post on Truth Social, Trump said that several European countries have been discussing implementing DST targeting American companies, with some reportedly close to moving forward.

“Please let this statement serve to represent that any country that imposes such a tax will immediately be met with a 100% tariff on any and all goods sent to the United States of America,” he said.

He also added that this 100% tariff would be immediately imposed if any country proceeds with its DST plans.

“This tariff will supersede trade deals made with the country, whether implemented, signed, or not,” Trump added.

President Donald Trump's post on Truth Social | @realDonaldTrump/Truth Social

Trump Reiterates 2025 Warning

Trump’s post reiterated a warning he made in 2025, when he cautioned countries against imposing digital services taxes on American companies.

“I put all countries with Digital Taxes, Legislation, Rules, or Regulations, on notice that unless these discriminatory actions are removed, I, as President of the United States, will impose substantial additional Tariffs on that Country's Exports to the U.S.A., and institute Export restrictions on our Highly Protected Technology and Chips,” he said in a post on Truth Social.

Trump also added that these regulations are designed to harm or discriminate against American technology, while saying that U.S. tech companies are not the “piggy bank” of the world.

Which Countries Have Imposed DST?

Several countries have implemented DST so far, including France, the U.K., Italy, Spain, Canada, Austria, and Turkey, at rates ranging from 2% to 5%.

Countries like Belgium, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Poland are currently undertaking proposals or discussions.

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