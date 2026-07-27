Weekend chatter focused on ImmunityBio’s quiet July, with some bulls calling the silence the “quiet before the kraken.”

Retail traders are watching the upcoming BTIG Virtual Biotechnology Conference for clues on long-teased global expansion updates.

ImmunityBio’s strategy includes Anktiva, a global NK-cell platform and the “World Bank of NK Cells.”

The FDA recently accepted ImmunityBio’s Anktiva-plus-BCG expansion filing, with a Jan.6, 2027 decision date.

Shares of ImmunityBio, Inc. (IBRX) climbed over 2% overnight late Sunday as retail traders looked for signs that long-teased global partnership and expansion announcements could finally emerge ahead of the upcoming BTIG Virtual Biotechnology Conference between Tuesday and Wednesday.

IBRX stock fell 4% on Friday to $7.10, snapping a two-session winning streak and extending its weekly decline to 19%.

IBRX Bulls Eye Conference Catalyst

Retail chatter over the weekend centered heavily on the lack of July announcements and whether the silence could precede a larger update. One bullish trader noted that July had so far produced “zero posts” on global expansion or the Leonardo manufacturing platform and called it “the quietest month so far.” Despite the frustration, the user said the silence still felt like the “quiet before the kraken.”

Another investor brought up founder Patrick Soon-Shiong’s comments, where he promised announcements on global expansion and partnerships. A third trader pointed to the narrowing July calendar and said that the upcoming conference could become a catalyst. Another bullish user urged patience, saying Soon-Shiong had been traveling globally and working on deals “behind the scenes,” adding: “Stay tuned…… the dots will get connected.”

However, one user admitted being “disappointed” by the lack of news so far, but said that Soon-Shiong may have “good reasons for the delay.” Another trader speculated that ImmunityBio could issue a press release ahead of investor meetings if the company planned to discuss new information, and pointed to the company’s earlier $100 million raise for “global expansion.”

A separate trader noted that the BTIG Virtual Biotechnology Conference runs July 28-29 and includes a bladder cancer session, but cautioned that “nothing is going to move this stock substantially until earnings or FDA approval.”

IBRX Advances Global NK Cell Expansion

The speculation comes against a broader strategy ImmunityBio has been building around its flagship immunotherapy Anktiva and its natural killer cell platform. Soon-Shiong has been focused on a long-term plan to create a “World Bank of NK Cells,” which is a scalable global supply of cryopreserved, off-the-shelf natural killer cells that could be rapidly distributed to patients and used alongside Anktiva.

A major part of the effort involves automated manufacturing through the Nant Leonardo robotic system. In late June, Soon-Shiong posted an assembly update and said that the “world bank of NK cells” would be made available globally, adding that “global expansion [is] in motion.” ImmunityBio has also expanded Anktiva internationally, with regulatory and commercial progress across Europe, Saudi Arabia and other markets.

ImmunityBio Wins FDA Review For Anktiva

In May, the FDA accepted ImmunityBio’s application seeking to expand Anktiva plus BCG into a broader group of patients with BCG-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer, reversing an earlier refusal to review a similar filing. The agency set Jan.6, 2027, as the target date for a decision.

ImmunityBio has said its Quilt-3.032 study showed 58% of high-risk papillary bladder cancer patients remained disease-free after 12 months, while more than 80% avoided bladder-removal surgery through three years of follow-up.

IBRX stock has risen 136% over the past year.

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