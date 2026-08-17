The stock rallies were fueled by bullish analyst targets, stronger demand expectations and AI-driven growth catalysts.

CrowdStrike hit a record $227.50 as Oppenheimer and RBC raised their price targets, citing stronger platform adoption.

Oppenheimer raised SentinelOne’s price target ahead of August 28 earnings.

Aehr Test Systems hit a record high of $147.40 on testing order momentum.

CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD), SentinelOne (S) and Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) stocks each reached fresh 52-week highs as investors responded to improving industry signals and company-specific catalysts.

Aehr Test Systems stock gained over 8%, while CrowdStrike and SentinelOne stocks pared gains to end the trading session 3% lower each.

Wall Street Raises The Bar For CrowdStrike Ahead Of Earnings

CrowdStrike stock surged to a record high of $227.50 as it headed into its second-quarter (Q2) results with stronger expectations from Wall Street, after two major firms sharply lifted their price targets on the cybersecurity company.

On Friday, Oppenheimer increased its price target for CRWD to $250 from $187.50 while retaining an ‘Outperform’ rating, implying a 15% upside to the stock’s last closing price. The firm’s latest checks suggest the company could outperform its own Q2 revenue outlook by roughly 1.5%, with analysts pointing to wider use of its security platform and increased spending from existing customers.

RBC Capital Markets also became more constructive, lifting its CrowdStrike price target to $256 from $188.75 while maintaining an ‘Outperform’ rating. The firm said channel partners appeared increasingly positive about recent business activity and expressed greater confidence in demand during the second half of the year.

However, on Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock turned to ‘bearish’ from ‘neutral’ territory the previous day.

SentinelOne Hits Annual High As Oppenheimer Lifts Price Target

SentinelOne stock also advanced to an annual high of $23.95 after Oppenheimer boosted its price target to $27 from $21 and maintained an ‘Outperform’ rating ahead of its Q2 earnings on August 28. The new price target suggests a 17% upside to the stock’s last closing price.

Checks with channel partners suggested execution had improved, while activity among mid-sized businesses and the sales pipeline showed signs of improvement. The company’s Singularity platform remains central to its push into cloud security and AI-driven automation.

Analysts project Q2 revenue of $290.18 million and earnings of $0.07 per share, according to Fiscal AI data. Retail sentiment around the stock turned to ‘neutral’ from ‘bullish’ territory the previous day.

Aehr’s AI Catalyst

Aehr Test Systems stock reached a record high of $147.40 after announcing a $22 million follow-on order on August 12. The purchase covers automated FOX-XP wafer-level burn-in equipment destined for an AI processor customer in Taiwan.

Consequently, Jefferies analyst Kevin Garrigan initiated Aehr Test Systems coverage with a Buy rating and $175 target, implying over a 30% upside to the stock’s last close. Retail sentiment around the stock remained in ‘bullish’ territory.

So far this year, S, AEHR, and CRWD stocks surged between 54% and 563%.

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